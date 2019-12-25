Royal Enfiled launches Ride Sure extended warranty packages: Services, benefits explained!

Royal Enfield has launched a new Rider Sure program for its customers in India. Under this, the bike manufacturer will be offering a wide array of benefits. These include roadside assistance, spares support as well as an extended warranty for Royal Enfiled motorcycles. The Ride Sure program consists of a total of three packages which a customer can choose depending upon his or her requirements. These are namely Ride Sure Basic, Ride Sure PLus and Ride Sure Premium. The first one includes just the extended warranty, the second one includes extended warranty, as well as roadside assistance while the third, adds spare part support as well.

Under the extended warranty, Royal Enfiled will be offering additional 2-year coverage over the standard 2 years up to 50,000 kms, whichever comes earlier. The roadside assistance extended the standard service which is available for one year to the 2nd, 3rd and 4th year of ownership of the motorcycle. As standard, brake pads, accelerator cables and clutch cables are not included the warranty that Royal Enfield offers. Under Ride Sure, however, the bike manufacturer is offering unlimited free replacement of these parts for 4 years or 50,000 km, whichever occurs earlier. That said, these parts must have worn out through normal usage.

The parts that will be covered under the Ride Sure program include engine cylinder head, fuel tank, pushrod kit, engine block assembly, carburettor, sensors, transmission, magneto cover, subframe, piston and connecting rod assembly, sprag clutch, fuel pipe, frame assembly, throttle body, cam plate, starter motor, rear shocker, hydraulic tappet, engine bearings, ECUs, engine flasher unit, RH cover, chainstay, fuel injector, valve and valve mechanism, front fork assembly, front and rear callipers, crankcase, engine fasteners, oil cooler, oil pump, headlamp casing and fuel pump.

The Ride Sure packages can be purchased through any authorised Royal Enfiled dealerships. Those who are opting for this program must get their bike serviced according to the scheduled specified by the bran and also notify the dealership within 3 days in case of any defect.