Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 unveiled at EICMA 2022: India launch soon

The all-new Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 has been unveiled at EICMA 2022. This cruiser motorcycle gets a 650cc parallel-twin engine and is expected to be launched in India soon.

Royal Enfield has finally taken the wraps off the much-anticipated Super Meteor 650. This new cruiser motorcycle made its global debut at the ongoing EICMA 2022. The all-new Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is now the company’s flagship offering and it will be offered in two versions: Standard and Tourer. Here’s all you need to know about the latest RE in town.

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: Design

The new Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is one good-looking cruiser. At the front, it gets an all-LED headlamp, chunky USD forks and ten-spoke alloy wheels. It features a muscular fuel tank, split seat set-up, twin exhaust pipes, and an LED taillamp. The company is offering this motorcycle in two variants and seven colour schemes.

Also Read: 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee production begins in India: Bookings open

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: Engine

Royal Enfield’s latest cruiser motorcycle is powered by its highly-acclaimed 650cc parallel-twin engine. This is the same mill that does its duty in the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650 as well. However, it has been slightly re-tuned to match its cruiser characteristics. This 650cc parallel-twin, air & oil-cooled motor develops 47 bhp and 52 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: Hardware

The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 gets chunky 43mm USD front forks and a mono-shock absorber at the rear. For braking duties, the motorcycle gets disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS as standard. The Super Meteor 650 has a low seat height of 740mm and at 241 kg (wet weight), it is now the heaviest Royal Enfield motorcycle. In terms of features, it gets a twin-pod instrument cluster, including RE’s Tripper navigation system.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: India launch

The all-new Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 will be showcased at Royal Enfield’s Rider Mania event later this month (November 2022). Its prices are expected to be revealed during the same event and deliveries might begin soon after. In Europe, the deliveries of the Super Meteor 650 will begin by Spring next year (March 2023).

Watch Video | Royal Enfield Hunter 350 First Ride Review:

Here’s what the company’s MD says:

Commenting on Royal Enfield’s cruiser lineage and approach to building motorcycles, Siddhartha Lal, Managing Director, Eicher Motors, said, “We have always had a differentiated approach to building motorcycles and our new cruiser, the Super Meteor 650, is the next evolution of this approach. Inspired by our own long-distance riding experiences and those of our customers, we have built the Super Meteor to be absolutely enjoyable to all senses.”

Also Read: Honda November 2022 discounts: Benefits of up to Rs 63,000 on City, Amaze, WR-V, Jazz

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.