Royal Enfield is set to launch today, the much-anticipated Super Meteor 650 cruiser motorcycle in India. Upon its launch, the Super Meteor 650 will become Royal Enfield’s flagship offering in the country. The heavy-duty cruiser was revealed in India at the 2022 Rider Mania held in Goa in November. Post that we have extensively reviewed it in Jaisalmer and the review will be out soon.
RE Super Meteor 650 Launch Live Updates: Engine details
The Royal Enfield Super Meteor will draw power via a 650cc parallel-twin, air & oil-cooled motor that churns 47 bhp and 52 Nm of peak torque while being mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. This same engine does duty on the Continental GT 650 and the Interceptor 650 as well.
RE Super Meteor 650 Launch Live Updates: Design
The Royal Enfield Meteor 650 is much awaited for quite a few reasons such as – it boasts of many segment-first features including some as firsts for Royal Enfield itself. The cruiser is based on a brand-new frame developed by Harris Performance. It weighs a whopping 241 kgs making it the heaviest RE to date.
The Super Meteor 650 gets an LED headlamp and a twin-pod instrument cluster, including its tech-laden Tripper navigation system. For braking duties, the motorcycle gets by disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS as standard. It also sports USD front forks and a mono-shock absorber at the rear.
The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is the third motorcycle in the brand's portfolio to use the 648 cc parallel-twin engine. The same powertrain does duty on the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650.
Stay tuned for the live updates and price announcement of the Super Meteor 650 scheduled at 16 January 2023, 7:30 pm IST. Before that, let's take a look at all the details of this cruiser motorcycle.