Royal Enfield launches E20 conversion kits for BS3, BS4 motorcycles: Here’s what UCE Classic, Bullet owners should do

The RE E20 conversion kits include ethanol-resistant replacements such as upgraded fuel lines, O-rings, seals, gaskets, and other critical fuel system components engineered for long-term durability with E20 blends.

Royal Enfield has launched official retrofit conversion kits to make its older BS3 and BS4 carburetted motorcycles compatible with E20 fuel, i.e., petrol blended with 20% ethanol. The kits target carburetted models equipped with the iconic Unit Construction Engine (UCE), particularly the popular 350cc variants. Eligible motorcycles include the Classic 350, Bullet 350, Thunderbird, and similar models from the BS3 and BS4 eras.

These older bikes were originally designed for lower-ethanol or pure petrol, and the higher ethanol content in modern fuel can accelerate wear on rubber components, seals, gaskets, fuel lines, and certain metal parts, potentially leading to leaks, blockages, or performance issues over time.

Royal Enfield E20 conversion kits: All details here

The E20 conversion kits include ethanol-resistant replacements such as upgraded fuel lines, O-rings, seals, gaskets, and other critical fuel system components engineered for long-term durability with E20 blends. Installation is straightforward and can be done at authorised Royal Enfield service centres, helping owners maintain reliability without major modifications.

Royal Enfield notes that all its BS6-compliant motorcycles (introduced since 2020) are already fully E20-compatible out of the box. For the older pre-BS6 fleet, these retrofit solutions provide a practical and affordable way to future-proof beloved classics amid the nationwide rollout of E20 petrol.

Royal Enfield E20 conversion kits: Pricing and availability

The pricing for the conversion kit remains owner-friendly. The kit for BS4 models is available at approximately Rs 1,700, while some reports indicate BS3-specific variants or full carburettor kits may range around Rs 3,000–Rs 4,000 depending on the exact package. Availability is through authorised dealerships and service networks, though stock levels can vary. Owners are advised to contact their local Royal Enfield service centre in advance to confirm and book.

For the 500cc UCE models (often fuel-injected in later variants), no dedicated full kit exists, but Royal Enfield recommends upgrading specific fuel system components to prevent potential long-term issues like blockages.

This move highlights Royal Enfield’s commitment to supporting its vast legacy owner base while aligning with India’s ethanol-blending targets, which aim for 20% ethanol nationwide. Owners of affected BS3 and BS4 bikes can now ride confidently on E20 fuel without compromising the classic thump or reliability that defines the brand.