Honda has unveiled customisation kits for the CB350 RS and the H’ness while silently updating it to meet the upcoming RDE norms. The Royal Enfield launched the Hunter 350 last year and has been raking excellent numbers from the same. The Jawa 42 might be a forgotten hero but it has a few tricks up its sleeve. Take a look at how these three cruiser motorcycles compare with each other.

Models Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Honda CB350 RS Jawa 42 Engine 349cc 348.36cc 334cc Power 20.2 bhp 20.78 bhp 27 bhp Torque 5-speed 5-speed 6-speed Weight 181 kg 179 kg 170 kg

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is offered in two variants- Retro and Metro and builds up on the neo-retro design language said to be developed from scratch over a period of over five years. In the company portfolio, it is positioned below the Classic 350 and Meteor 350.

In terms of engine displacement, the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and the Honda CB 350 RS have bigger engines at 349 cc and 348.36 cc, respectively. The Jawa 42 has a slightly smaller 334 cc motor but outperforms others by offering 28 bhp and 28 Nm of peak torque. The other two motorcycles offer around 21 bhp of maximum power. However, when it comes to torque output, the Honda CB 350 RS belts out a class-leading 30 Nm of peak torque while the Hunter 350 produces 27 Nm. However, the Jawa 42 is the lightest and the Hunter 350, despite being much lighter than its siblings; is the heaviest here.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs Honda CB 350 RS vs Jawa 42: Price

In terms of price, both Hunter 350 and Jawa 42 have a starting price of Rs. 1.72 lakh, ex-showroom, while the Honda CB 350 is a bit expensive at Rs. 2.05 lakh.