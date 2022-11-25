Royal Enfield Himalayan launched in new colours, priced at Rs. 2.15 lakh

The Himalayan will also feature a debossed logo on the grill and side panels and a USB charging port.

Royal Enfield has introduced three terrain-inspired bodypaint options of the Himalayan along with a range of upgrades. The adventure-touring motorcycle now gets a shade of Glacier Blue, Sleet Black and Dune Brown, in addition to the existing Gravel Grey, Pine Green and Granite Black. Showcased at Rider Mania 2022, the Himalayan will also feature a debossed logo on the grill and side panels and a USB charging port.

Starting right from November 24, the new Himalayan will be available for booking and test rides across all Royal Enfield stores in India starting at Rs. 2,15,900, ex-showroom, Chennai.

According to Royal Enfield, the three new colorways of the Himalayan are inspired by the terrain, vastness and grandeur of the Himalayas. Glacier Blue is inspired from the glacial lakes, while the Dune Brown represents the Himalayan deserts of Hunder situated in Nubra Valley, Ladakh. The sleet pattern is back but with a new version called the Sleet Black.

Since it was first offered in 2016, the Himalayan has made a very strong presence amidst avid bikers and riders looking for a competent adventure motorcycle.

Commenting on the launch of the new colorways, B Govindarajan, Chief Executive Officer, Royal Enfield said that the Royal Enfield Himalayan has been developed with the experience of riding in the mountains and traversing some of the toughest terrains. The Himalayan claims to have created a new segment of accessible adventure touring for riders across the world as a simple, versatile, go-anywhere motorcycle.

Royal Enfield’s line-up includes the recently launched Hunter 350, Classic 350, Meteor 350 cruiser, the 650 parallel twin motorcycles – Interceptor and Continental GT, Himalayan adventure tourer and the Scram 411 ADV Crossover, and the Bullet 350.