Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 officially teased: India launch next year [Video]

The upcoming Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 has been officially teased for the first time. This ADV is expected to be launched in India early next year to take on the likes of the KTM 390 Adventure, Yezdi Adventure, etc.

Royal Enfield is on a spree of motorcycle launches. Having launched the all-new Hunter 350 in India this month, the company is now gearing up for its next major launch, the Himalayan 450. The all-new Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 has been officially teased for the first time ever. This ADV is expected to make its India debut early next year.

The official teaser of the upcoming Himalayan 450 has been posted by the company’s Managing Director, Siddhartha Lal, on his social media platforms. This small video clip reveals that the motorcycle is undergoing an off-road terrain test with a water crossing. Moreover, one can also see the Himalayan 450’s all-LED headlamp and LED indicators, a first for any Royal Enfield motorcycle yet.

Powering the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 will be an all-new 450cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine. While the power figures are not known yet, it is expected to churn out around 40 bhp and 45 Nm of peak torque. The engine should come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. This ADV is also likely to get a large fuel tank and a digital instrument cluster.

In terms of hardware, the Himalayan 450 will get upside-down front forks and an offset mono-shock absorber at the rear. It is likely to ride on 21-inch front and 17-inch rear tyres with spoke wheels. For braking duties, the motorcycle will get disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS. Upon launch, the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 will take on the likes of the KTM 390 Adventure, Yezdi Adventure, etc.

