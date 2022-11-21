Royal Enfield makes owning a Classic 500 more affordable, but not in the way you think.

Royal Enfield has always bet big on ‘community’. Rider Mania, their yearly carnival embodies the same emotion and brings motoring fans to Goa from all over the country and many from international waters as well. On speaking to a couple of riders that rode down from Mumbai, Delhi and even Guwahati to Goa on their respective beloved Enfields, I can report with utmost sincerity that it is undiluted passion that brings them here every year.

Puneet Sood, Global Head, Apparel Business, Royal Enfield

Speaking to Financial Express, Puneet Sood, Global Head, Apparel Business, Royal Enfield said that almost everything at the Royal Enfield office starts with fun and that the concept of the 1:3 scale models started in a similar fashion where the team put it together without the intention of putting the models up for sale. However, that isn’t the case now. Available at the price of Rs. 67,770, a cost at which one can get an actual entry-level motorcycle. Sood says that the scale models are not for everyone but for those who wish to hold it close, for those who’ve lived the journey.

The Royal Enfield Classic Collectables are open for bookings at Rs. 2,000, revealed with a collection of 18 colours that pack near-perfect attention to detail with many moving parts as well. The hand-built replicas weigh 8.5 kgs each and feature wire-spoke wheels, peashooter exhaust and a rider-only seat with springs. Sood asserts that all parts are handcrafted, taking materials from the actual motorcycle. Each scale model measures 780mm in length, 380 mm in width and 261mm in height.

The limited-edition replica of the iconic Royal Enfield Classic 500 will also be exported abroad with more models of the Royal Enfield family set to follow the same route as well. So expect a mini Interceptor and Continental GT on the stands soon!