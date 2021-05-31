Royal Enfield Classic 350 modified into a sandwich joint: Not just RE’s breadwinner!

A modified Royal Enfield Classic 350 is being used as a sandwich joint in the Surat city of Gujarat. Here are all the details!

The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has put a lot of businesses on the backfoot. One of the worst affected areas in these challenging times is the food industry. From street vendors to even some of the finest restaurants, almost everyone in this space is currently facing a tough time with the lockdowns in place. During such times, when many owners have shut shops of their restaurants or food joints, many have turned towards a food cart or a food truck as these are economical ways to start a food business. Very recently, we have come across a Royal Enfield Classic 350 that has been modified into a sandwich joint. Better known as Happy’s Charcoal in the city of Surat in Gujarat, the said food joint is quite famous for its cheese sandwich. The prime reason behind the name is that the sandwiches are cooked on coal only using a cast iron sandwich toaster. Using coal gives a smoky flavour to the sandwich which is one of the reasons why this joint is quite famous in the city.

As one can see in the pictures, the Royal Enfield Classic 350 has been bolted with an additional cart, on which the vendor makes sandwiches. There aren’t very deep modifications done to the bike itself and hence, its overall shape and structure look largely intact. The vendor places the menu on the rider’s seat of the motorcycle. The benefit of such a structure is the ease of riding and hence, the vendor can easily go places. Speaking of what powers the bike, the Royal Enfield Classic 350 draws power from a 346cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine mated to a five-speed transmission, churning out 19 hp of power and 28 Nm of torque.

It is quite interesting that the Classic 350 that is currently the breadwinner or the best-selling model for the company is a breadwinner for this vendor as well. Also, it is good to see that modified bikes are not there in existence just for the visual appeal or the attention they attract but these are being used by the people to earn livelihoods as well. Let us know if you come across some other examples of modified Royal Enfield bikes that are being used as a food cart! Stay tuned for more updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Image source: Tasty Street Food (YouTube)

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.