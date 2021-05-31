Royal Enfield Classic 350 modified into a sandwich joint: Not just RE’s breadwinner!

A modified Royal Enfield Classic 350 is being used as a sandwich joint in the Surat city of Gujarat. Here are all the details!

By:May 31, 2021 5:19 PM

 

The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has put a lot of businesses on the backfoot. One of the worst affected areas in these challenging times is the food industry. From street vendors to even some of the finest restaurants, almost everyone in this space is currently facing a tough time with the lockdowns in place. During such times, when many owners have shut shops of their restaurants or food joints, many have turned towards a food cart or a food truck as these are economical ways to start a food business. Very recently, we have come across a Royal Enfield Classic 350 that has been modified into a sandwich joint. Better known as Happy’s Charcoal in the city of Surat in Gujarat, the said food joint is quite famous for its cheese sandwich. The prime reason behind the name is that the sandwiches are cooked on coal only using a cast iron sandwich toaster. Using coal gives a smoky flavour to the sandwich which is one of the reasons why this joint is quite famous in the city.

As one can see in the pictures, the Royal Enfield Classic 350 has been bolted with an additional cart, on which the vendor makes sandwiches. There aren’t very deep modifications done to the bike itself and hence, its overall shape and structure look largely intact. The vendor places the menu on the rider’s seat of the motorcycle. The benefit of such a structure is the ease of riding and hence, the vendor can easily go places. Speaking of what powers the bike, the Royal Enfield Classic 350 draws power from a 346cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine mated to a five-speed transmission, churning out 19 hp of power and 28 Nm of torque.

It is quite interesting that the Classic 350 that is currently the breadwinner or the best-selling model for the company is a breadwinner for this vendor as well. Also, it is good to see that modified bikes are not there in existence just for the visual appeal or the attention they attract but these are being used by the people to earn livelihoods as well. Let us know if you come across some other examples of modified Royal Enfield bikes that are being used as a food cart! Stay tuned for more updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Image source: Tasty Street Food (YouTube)

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Autonomous vehicles hold potential to revolutionise farming, mining sectors & more: Tata Elxsi

Autonomous vehicles hold potential to revolutionise farming, mining sectors & more: Tata Elxsi

Collectors Edition: BMW X7 M50d Dark Shadow launched in India

Collectors Edition: BMW X7 M50d Dark Shadow launched in India

US-based Triton EV to deliver 2,000 electric semi-trucks to India

US-based Triton EV to deliver 2,000 electric semi-trucks to India

TVS expands in Iraq: HLX 150, Max 125 and these bikes, scooters on sale

TVS expands in Iraq: HLX 150, Max 125 and these bikes, scooters on sale

BS6 Ducati Diavel 1260 teased: 160hp power cruiser's India launch soon

BS6 Ducati Diavel 1260 teased: 160hp power cruiser's India launch soon

Updated Jeep Wrangler 4xe unveiled: 0-100kmph in 6.4s, 3 hours charging time

Updated Jeep Wrangler 4xe unveiled: 0-100kmph in 6.4s, 3 hours charging time

How to build your own 150 km/h electric motorcycle: DIY instructions for Rs 724

How to build your own 150 km/h electric motorcycle: DIY instructions for Rs 724

Kia Sportage Fifth-Gen teased: To get Mercedes-like large curved screen

Kia Sportage Fifth-Gen teased: To get Mercedes-like large curved screen

Quartararo wins at Mugello as Italian GP mourns death of Moto3's Jason Dupasquier

Quartararo wins at Mugello as Italian GP mourns death of Moto3's Jason Dupasquier

Honda resumes production of Activa, Shine & more at its plants

Honda resumes production of Activa, Shine & more at its plants

Video: Hyundai's Mobile Chikitsa medical van treats 100 patients in 2 villages daily

Video: Hyundai's Mobile Chikitsa medical van treats 100 patients in 2 villages daily

Haryana government inaugurates four oxygen plants donated by Maruti Suzuki

Haryana government inaugurates four oxygen plants donated by Maruti Suzuki

Mahindra's big EV push: 6 electric cars in 5 years including all-new XUV300

Mahindra's big EV push: 6 electric cars in 5 years including all-new XUV300

Covid-19 impact! Royal Enfield reports 13 percent dip in FY21 with over 6 lakh units sold 

Covid-19 impact! Royal Enfield reports 13 percent dip in FY21 with over 6 lakh units sold 

Triumph Motorcycles, Beeline collaborate for onboard navigation system

Triumph Motorcycles, Beeline collaborate for onboard navigation system

JBM Eco-Life electric AC bus launched in Ahmedabad with 250km range, fast charging

JBM Eco-Life electric AC bus launched in Ahmedabad with 250km range, fast charging

BMW Group India offers special services for doctors: Free engine oil service & more

BMW Group India offers special services for doctors: Free engine oil service & more

Sonalika Tractors extends warranty period by two months due to Covid-19 lockdown

Sonalika Tractors extends warranty period by two months due to Covid-19 lockdown

MG ties up with Attero to recycle Li-ion electric vehicle batteries in India

MG ties up with Attero to recycle Li-ion electric vehicle batteries in India

Luxury worth Rs 206 crore: Rolls-Royce introduces bespoke coachbuilt Boat Tail

Luxury worth Rs 206 crore: Rolls-Royce introduces bespoke coachbuilt Boat Tail