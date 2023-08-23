Revolt hasn’t announced prices for the limited-run Stealth Black edition of RV400. The company also hasn’t revealed the exact number of units of this special edition model to be offered.

Revolt Motors, has announced the introduction of the Limited Edition Stealth RV400 electric motorcycle. This highly anticipated release coincides with the company’s 6th anniversary, marking a significant milestone in the company’s journey towards reshaping the mobility industry.

The Limited Edition RV400, wrapped in a Stealth Black paint, redefines aesthetic boundaries and intensifies the thrill of electric riding for enthusiasts across the nation. This bold addition to the RV400 lineup embodies a harmonious fusion of advanced technology and timeless elegance.

Revolt RV400 Stealth Black: New USD front forks

In addition to inheriting the state-of-the-art features of the RV400, the Limited Edition model also comes equipped with golden-coloured upside down front forks and complemented by a sporty yellow monoshock.

This limited edition Stealth Black comes with matching all black alloy wheels, swing arm, handlebars and rear grip. These distinctive elements contribute to the motorcycle’s unparalleled visual allure, further reinforcing Revolt Motors’ unwavering dedication to innovation and style.

The introduction of the Limited Edition RV400 in the striking Stealth Black shade echoes Revolt Motors’ promise to sustainable mobility without compromising on style or performance. This motorcycle serves as a testament to the brand’s vision of seamlessly merging environmental responsibility with cutting-edge aesthetics.

The Limited Edition RV400 is a collector’s dream, designed for riders who demand more than mere transportation. It stands as a testament to individuality, innovation, and style. With production limited to a select number, owning this special edition motorcycle signifies membership in an exclusive group of trendsetters who are shaping the landscape of riding.

Enthusiasts and visionaries eager to experience the future of electric riding can secure their Limited Edition RV400 in Stealth Black by visiting the official Revolt Motors website or authorised dealerships. Given the anticipated high demand for this remarkable variant, prospective buyers are encouraged to secure their reservation promptly.