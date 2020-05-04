Renamed 150cc Piaggio Vespa scooters will now help you save some cash, here’s how!

The two scooters are now called Vespa SXL 149 and VXL 149. Here is why the company renamed these!

By:Updated: May 4, 2020 6:42:29 PM

Amid the ongoing lockdown across India, Piaggio has renamed its 150cc Vespa scooters. After this, the new BS6 scooters are now called SXL 149 and VXL 149 compared to SXL 150 and VXL 150 previously for the respective scooters. As one can now figure out from the new names, the company has decreased the engine displacement of these scooters by 1 cc. That said, while previously, these scooters used to come powered by a 150cc engine, the same are now powered by a 149 cc unit. Moreover, with the BS6 transition, there is also a drop in the power output. The 149cc engine on the BS6 models is now good for producing a maximum power output of 10.2hp compared to 11.4hp on the outgoing BS4 models.

Now, you must be thinking why the company decreased the engine displacement of the two scooters, that too by just 1 cc. Well, one of the prime reasons behind it is most likely the fact that the insurance cost of two-wheelers having an engine displacement of up to 149cc is lesser compared to those having an engine of 150cc or above. This eventually will help the customers buy the said scooters at a more competitive price and hence, the company must be aiming at better sales for the said models in the months to come. Also, as the pricing of Vespa scooters is on a premium side and the figures have gone up with the transition to BS6 emission norms, this can be seen as an intelligent move by the company to bring down the on-road price of the scooters a bit.

The nationwide lockdown that was earlier slated to lift on 3rd May has now been extended by two weeks. Stay tuned for more such updates! Also, subscribe to Express Drives YouTube channel in case you still haven’t! Also, stay home and stay safe amid the lockdown in the interest of your safety and others.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

2021 Hyundai Elantra N-Line:  Sportier, sharper and faster

2021 Hyundai Elantra N-Line:  Sportier, sharper and faster

MotoGP Stay at Home GP: Third virtual race concludes, Alex Marquez clinches perfect podium record

MotoGP Stay at Home GP: Third virtual race concludes, Alex Marquez clinches perfect podium record

BS6 Nissan Kicks to offer 4 variants: Engines and each variant explained in detail

BS6 Nissan Kicks to offer 4 variants: Engines and each variant explained in detail

Big News! Royal Enfield working on 14 new motorcycles: A 250cc roadster to souped-up Himalayan & more

Big News! Royal Enfield working on 14 new motorcycles: A 250cc roadster to souped-up Himalayan & more

Uber resumes service in select cities in India during lockdown: Know if your city is covered

Uber resumes service in select cities in India during lockdown: Know if your city is covered

Toyota crosses milestone of 1.5 crore plus hybrid car sales

Toyota crosses milestone of 1.5 crore plus hybrid car sales

Ola resumes service in 100+ cities with these new rules amid Coronavirus crisis

Ola resumes service in 100+ cities with these new rules amid Coronavirus crisis

Covid-19 effect: Hero expects higher electric vehicles sales post lockdown

Covid-19 effect: Hero expects higher electric vehicles sales post lockdown

Top 5 BS6 bikes under Rs 1 lakh: TVS Apache, Bajaj Pulsar, Hero Xtreme and more

Top 5 BS6 bikes under Rs 1 lakh: TVS Apache, Bajaj Pulsar, Hero Xtreme and more

Hero MotoCorp prepares to resume operations: Dealerships to open gradually from today

Hero MotoCorp prepares to resume operations: Dealerships to open gradually from today

Heartbreaking! Brand-new Royal Enfield falls off trailer while unloading: Shows why safety gear is paramount

Heartbreaking! Brand-new Royal Enfield falls off trailer while unloading: Shows why safety gear is paramount

Scrappage scheme for trucks finds support from Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland

Scrappage scheme for trucks finds support from Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland

100hp cars in India under Rs 10 lakh: Nios, Ciaz, Figo, Polo and more

100hp cars in India under Rs 10 lakh: Nios, Ciaz, Figo, Polo and more

Top 6 motorcycles with car engines: Dodge Viper V10, Subaru boxer & even a diesel-powered bike

Top 6 motorcycles with car engines: Dodge Viper V10, Subaru boxer & even a diesel-powered bike

Exciting new sub-350cc bikes that will be launched soon: Yamaha FZ25, Suzuki Gixxer 250

Exciting new sub-350cc bikes that will be launched soon: Yamaha FZ25, Suzuki Gixxer 250

TVS exports 9640 units in April 2020: Zero sales in domestic market

TVS exports 9640 units in April 2020: Zero sales in domestic market

Indian FTR Carbon revealed: Smashing new styling, but heavier than standard

Indian FTR Carbon revealed: Smashing new styling, but heavier than standard

eSports racing champion Sai Prithvi to test in real racecar: VW India partners with Indian Sim Racing League

eSports racing champion Sai Prithvi to test in real racecar: VW India partners with Indian Sim Racing League

2020 Skoda Karoq colour options revealed: Digital launch in India to take place post 17 May

2020 Skoda Karoq colour options revealed: Digital launch in India to take place post 17 May

Hero eMaestro electric scooter design out: Under Rs 1 lakh pricing likely for Chetak, iQube rival!

Hero eMaestro electric scooter design out: Under Rs 1 lakh pricing likely for Chetak, iQube rival!