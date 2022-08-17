Ola S1 vs S1 Pro electric scooter: Differences Explained

The new Ola S1 electric scooter has been recently launched in India and it’s a more affordable version of the company’s flagship offering, the S1 Pro. Here we have explained the differences between the Ola S1 and the S1 Pro.

Bengaluru-based EV manufacturer, Ola Electric, recently re-launched its S1 electric scooter in India at an introductory starting price of Rs 99,999, ex-showroom. Ola’s S1 is a more affordable version of the company’s flagship offering, the S1 Pro. While in terms of design they’re identical, in reality, they have some notable differences as well. Here we have explained the differences between the Ola S1 and the S1 Pro.

Ola S1 vs S1 Pro: Battery and Range

The new Ola S1 gets a 3kWh lithium-ion battery pack that is claimed to offer a riding range of 141 km on a single charge (ARAI certified). Ola’s S1 Pro, on the other hand, features a larger 4kWh lithium-ion battery pack and it’s claimed to offer an ARAI-certified riding range of 181 km per charge. Also, the Ola S1 gets Eco, Normal and Sports modes while the S1 Pro gets all of them and an additional Hyper mode as well.

Ola S1 vs S1 Pro: Performance and Charging Time

The Ola S1, as well as the S1 Pro, get a hyperdrive electric motor that has a peak power output of 8.5kW (11.3 bhp) and 58 Nm of torque. While the S1’s top speed is rated at 95 kmph, the S1 Pro has a 116 kmph top speed. Ola says that the S1 can be fully charged in 4.5 hours using a regular charger while the S1 Pro can be fully juiced up in 6.5 hours.

Ola S1 vs S1 Pro: Features on offer

Ola S1 and S1 Pro are feature-rich electric scooters. They get a 7.0-inch touchscreen console that shows a ton of information. Moreover, they run on Move OS 2.0 software and get Bluetooth connectivity, navigation, music, etc. The S1 gets all the features of the S1 Pro, save for cruise control. Ola Electric also announced that it will roll out the Move OS 3.0 update by Diwali 2022.

Ola S1 vs S1 Pro: Price in India

The new Ola S1 has been launched in India at an introductory starting price of Rs 99,999, ex-showroom. Bookings for the same are open for Rs 499 while the deliveries will begin on September 7, 2022. The Ola S1 Pro, on the other hand, is currently priced at Rs 1.40 lakh, ex-showroom.

