Ola Electric app to receive new MoveOS 2 update

The new OTA update will introduce Eco Mode which will offer a range of around 170 km.

Ola Electric is gearing up to roll out the new MoveOS 2 updates on its Ola Electric app for both S1 and S1 Pro scooters. This is the first major over-the-air (OTA) update since the launch of their e-scooters in August last year.

On a microblogging platform, Ola Electric founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal released a video showing a glimpse of what to expect from the latest update and new features which the e-scooters previously lacked. Apart from this, Ola Electric also has plans of introducing a new ride mode in the MoveOS 2 update, which is supposed to be ideal for urban traffic conditions.

Aggarwal confirmed that the new OTA update is ready to go by tweeting, “Ok! So we have the Ola Electric app ready for MoveOS 2”, and it is expected to be released by the end of April.

The Ola Electric app’s new OTA update will allow the riders to lock and unlock the e-scooter from their mobile phone. It also unlocks the saddle to give access to the 36 litres of under-seat storage. The new operating system will also offer Bluetooth connectivity and a navigation system, aiming to make it a seamless experience for the rider.

The MoveOS 2 will introduce a new ride mode, Eco Mode. According to Aggarwal, at or within 45 kmph, the e-scooter will return a range of around 170 km. Ola Electric app will also offer cruise control, but there is still no mention of the hill hold control. The company hasn’t revealed all the features of the OS update, so we will have to wait and see what all is finally offered.

Apart from updating the OS, the S1 trim will receive features that were previously available only in the top variant S1 Pro.

Ola Electric continues to offer two variants — S1 and S1 Pro. Both the e-scooters are powered by an 8.5kW Mid drive IPM motor, making them technically one of the most powerful electric two-wheelers in the market currently. The entry-level S1 version gets a 2.98 kWh battery while the S1 Pro boasts a bigger 3.97 battery pack.