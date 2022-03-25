Okinawa Okhi 90 electric scooter launched at Rs 1.21 lakh: Check specs, range, features

The new Okinawa Okhi 90 electric scooter has been launched in India at Rs 1.21 lakh, ex-showroom (pan-India, post FAME II subsidy). It will rival the likes of Ather 450X, Ola S1 Pro, TVS iQube, etc.

Okinawa has finally launched its much-awaited electric scooter, Okhi 90, in the Indian market. The new Okinawa Okhi 90 is the company’s flagship electric scooter and boasts several segment-first features. Prices for the same start at Rs 1.21 lakh, ex-showroom (pan-India, post FAME II subsidy). Also, pre-bookings are now open. One can book it online on the company’s official website or offline by visiting their nearest dealership for a token amount of Rs 2,000.

The state-wise ex-showroom prices of the new Okinawa Okhi 90, post FAME II and state subsidies are mentioned below:

State Effective Price Delhi Rs 1,03,866 Maharastra Rs 1,03,866 Gujarat Rs 1,01,866 Rajasthan Rs 1,14,866 Orissa Rs 1,16,866

Talking about its specifications, the Okinawa Okhi 90 electric scooter is offered with a 3.6kWh removable lithium-ion battery pack coupled with a 3.8kW electric motor, which is IP-65 certified. It gets two riding modes, Eco and Sport. The company claims a maximum riding range of 160 km in the Sport mode while in the Eco mode it is claimed to offer up to 200 km on a single charge. It has a massive boot space of 40 litres and is the first scooter in India to ride on 16-inch wheels, as previously reported by us exclusively.

In terms of features, the Okhi 90 gets an all-digital LCD instrument cluster in its base variant while the top-spec variant gets a TFT screen with Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation. The price of the base variant hasn’t been revealed yet but the company sources told us that it will be Rs 4,000 – Rs 5,000 cheaper than the top model. The Okinawa Okhi 90 features a knob-style automatic keyless start, a USB charger in the boot, etc. Also, this electric scooter has a top speed of 90 kmph and its charging time from 0 to 100 per cent is claimed to be 3-4 hours.

Speaking at the launch event, Jeetender Sharma, Managing Director & Co-founder, Okinawa Autotech, stated, “We are ecstatic and incredibly proud to be bringing the OKHI-90 to the Indian market after almost 1.8 years of research and development. The Okinawa OKHI-90 has the potential to completely transform the user’s perception of electric two-wheelers. The scooter not only goes a notch up with its par excellence performance but is also designed to be the ideal two-wheeler that customers demand in today’s world.

He further added, “We have combined the power of cutting-edge technology, which is exclusively conceived for urban commuting, with an exceptionally durable frame to make OKHI-90 “The Responsible Choice”. On-the-go high performance, quick charge capabilities and immense battery capacity have been provided to cater to the evolving needs of customers as EV adoption picks up rapidly in India.”

