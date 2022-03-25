Okinawa Okhi 90 electric scooter launched at Rs 1.21 lakh: Check specs, range, features

Okinawa has finally launched its much-awaited electric scooter, Okhi 90, in the Indian market. The new Okinawa Okhi 90 is the company’s flagship electric scooter and boasts several segment-first features. Prices for the same start at Rs 1.21 lakh, ex-showroom (pan-India, post FAME II subsidy). Also, pre-bookings are now open. One can book it online on the company’s official website or offline by visiting their nearest dealership for a token amount of Rs 2,000.
The state-wise ex-showroom prices of the new Okinawa Okhi 90, post FAME II and state subsidies are mentioned below:
|State
|Effective Price
|Delhi
|Rs 1,03,866
|Maharastra
|Rs 1,03,866
|Gujarat
|Rs 1,01,866
|Rajasthan
|Rs 1,14,866
|Orissa
|Rs 1,16,866
Talking about its specifications, the Okinawa Okhi 90 electric scooter is offered with a 3.6kWh removable lithium-ion battery pack coupled with a 3.8kW electric motor, which is IP-65 certified. It gets two riding modes, Eco and Sport. The company claims a maximum riding range of 160 km in the Sport mode while in the Eco mode it is claimed to offer up to 200 km on a single charge. It has a massive boot space of 40 litres and is the first scooter in India to ride on 16-inch wheels, as previously reported by us exclusively.
In terms of features, the Okhi 90 gets an all-digital LCD instrument cluster in its base variant while the top-spec variant gets a TFT screen with Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation. The price of the base variant hasn’t been revealed yet but the company sources told us that it will be Rs 4,000 – Rs 5,000 cheaper than the top model. The Okinawa Okhi 90 features a knob-style automatic keyless start, a USB charger in the boot, etc. Also, this electric scooter has a top speed of 90 kmph and its charging time from 0 to 100 per cent is claimed to be 3-4 hours.
Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook
Speaking at the launch event, Jeetender Sharma, Managing Director & Co-founder, Okinawa Autotech, stated, “We are ecstatic and incredibly proud to be bringing the OKHI-90 to the Indian market after almost 1.8 years of research and development. The Okinawa OKHI-90 has the potential to completely transform the user’s perception of electric two-wheelers. The scooter not only goes a notch up with its par excellence performance but is also designed to be the ideal two-wheeler that customers demand in today’s world.
He further added, “We have combined the power of cutting-edge technology, which is exclusively conceived for urban commuting, with an exceptionally durable frame to make OKHI-90 “The Responsible Choice”. On-the-go high performance, quick charge capabilities and immense battery capacity have been provided to cater to the evolving needs of customers as EV adoption picks up rapidly in India.”
Also Read: 2022 Toyota Glanza Facelift: Top 5 things you need to know
Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.