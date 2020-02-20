New Honda Shine 125 launched: Higher mileage, BS6 engine, new features

Honda Shine 125 now comes with an additional 5 mm of ground clearance, a 19 mm additional wheelbase along with 27 mm longer seat.

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. has today launched the new iteration of the Shine 125 in India. Priced at Rs 67,857 (ex-showroom), the new version of this commuter motorcycles comes with several new features along with a BS6 compliant engine. The Shine 125 comes with a single cylinder air-cooled engine which is capable of producing 10.6 hp along with 10.6 Nm of peak torque. This engine comes with Honda’s ACG starter which negates the requirement of a traditional starter motor and hence resulting in a silent start.

Not only this but with the BS6 upgrade, the engine is now fuel-injected as well and comes with an automatic choke system. Honda says that the mileage figure of the BS6 Shine 125 is now up by 14 per cent in comparison to the previous model. The company says that the Shine 125 comes with a new five-speed automatic transmission, a direct current headlamp for continuous illumination, passby switch along with combi-braking system. Other features include front visor with chrome garnish, chrome stroke on side covers, body graphics and chrome muffler cover.

Honda Shine 125 now comes with an additional 5 mm of ground clearance, a 19 mm additional wheelbase along with 27 mm longer seat. Honda is also offering a special 6-year warranty package NEW (3 years standard + 3 years optional extended warranty) on Shine BS6. Honda Shine 125 BS6 is available in two variants (Drum & Disc) is offered in 4 colours options i.e. Black, Geny Grey Metallic, Rebel Red Metallic & Athletic Blue Metallic.

Minoru Kato, President, CEO & Managing Director, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Leading the next era of transformation, Honda has already delighted more than 2.5 lakh customers with its advanced BS6 models. We are overwhelmed with the love and support given by our customers & media. Today, as we launch the next generation Shine BS6, I am confident, it will unleash another “Quiet Revolution” in 125cc motorcycle segment and further strengthen our business expansion in India.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.