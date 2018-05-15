New 2018 Honda Dio launched at a price of Rs 51,292: Standard and Deluxe variants on offer

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. launched the new 2018 Dio scooter in India at pricing starting Rs 51,292 (ex-showroom, Delhi), and now the company availability of the new scooter across all dealerships. 2018 Honda Dio will have two variants - standard and deluxe. Powering the Dio is Honda’s 110cc HET (Honda Eco Technology) engine that promises a balance between mileage and power. Honda says that the engine promises improved combustion, reduced friction and better cooling to enhance performance. Customers can also get an optional mobile charging socket to charge their smartphones on the go.

The 2018 Honda Dio is equipped with an all new LED headlamp and positioning lamp. Adding convenience is a 4-in-1 lock with Seat Opener Switch, front hook and retractable rear hook. The scooter is now fitted with metal muffler protector.

In addition to the standard features, the deluxe variant gains a new fully digital meter (with 3 Step Eco Speed Indicator & service due indicator). Adding more to the premium appeal are first in class signature gold rims and trendy colour options.

The new Dio comes equipped with Combi Brake System (CBS) with Equalizer technology as standard. The unique equalizer in Honda’s advanced Combi Brake System (CBS) distributes braking force between front and rear wheels simultaneously, resulting in reduced braking distance and improved balance compared to conventional braking.

“Taking ahead the 15-year legacy of Dio, the 2018 avatar is available in 2 variants. More youthful than ever - with stylish new looks, new digital meter, 3 Step Eco Speed Indicator and Service Due Indicator, new Dio raises the bar even further. Dio is also the largest exported scooter from India and has crossed 5 lac exports milestone. The new world is all yours, when you’re Dioíng it the new way,” Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said.