Multistrada V2 vs Tiger 900 GT vs BMW F 900 XR: Price, specs, features comparison

A week ago, Ducati launched the Multistrada V2 in India at Rs 14.65 lakh for the standard version, and Rs 16.65 lakh for the ‘S’ variant. Now, when we put it alongside its competition – The BMW F 850 GS (Rs 12.50 lakh) and the Triumph Tiger 900 GT (Rs 13.70 lakh, all prices ex-showroom, India), the V2 is around Rs 2 lakh more expensive than the BMW and Rs 1 lakh dearer than the 900 GT. So how does it stack up with its rivals?

Multistrada V2 Triumph Tiger 900 GT BMW F 900 XR Price Rs. 14,65,000 Rs. 13,70,000 Rs. 12,30,000

Ducati Multistrada V2 vs Triumph Tiger 900 GT vs BMW F 900 XR: Engine and gearbox

Multistrada V2 Triumph Tiger 900 GT BMW F 900 XR Engine 937cc, liquid-cooled, L-twin 888cc, liquid-cooled, inline-triple 895cc, liquid-cooled, inline two-cylinder Power 111bhp @ 9000rpm 91bhp @ 8750 103.1bhp Torque 94Nm @ 6750 87Nm @ 7250 92Nm @ 6500 Transmission 6-speed 6-speed 6-speed

The Triumph Tiger 900 GT might just be the fan favourite of this segment as it is more street-oriented than the Multi V2. In comparison, it has the smallest engine of the 3 and produces the least amount of power and torque. But what works in its favour, is that it’s also the lightest of them at 194kgs. That’s 28kgs lighter than the Multi and 25kgs lighter than the BMW F 900 XR.

At 937cc and with the biggest engine, the Ducati Multistrada V2 churns out the most power at 111bhp, followed by the F 900 XR at 103.1 bhp. However, despite its highest output figures, the Multistrada V2 is not the smoothest of all. Rather, it’s quite clattery at low rpms.



Ducati Multistrada V2 vs Triumph Tiger 900 GT vs BMW F 900 XR: Hardware

The Triumph Tiger 900 GT has an adjustable seat that can be dropped as low as 810mm making it quite accessible and less intimidating than its rivals. Meanwhile, the Ducati Multistrada V2 and the BMW F 900 XR have seat height of 830mm and 825mm respectively.

Multistrada V2 Triumph Tiger 900 GT BMW F 900 XR Fuel Tank 20 litres 20 litres 15.5 litres Seat Height 830mm 810-830mm 825mm Kerb Weight 222kg 194kg 219kg