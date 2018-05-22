Mission Impossible Fallout: Affair with BMW continues as Tom Cruise uses R Nine T and classic 5-Series

Mission Impossible has come to be one of Hollywood's very successful franchises. What started as a spy movie with some fancy-schmancy gadgets grew into a strong storyline with seriously dangerous terrorist organisations trying to take over the world. One of the very strong reasons why we love MI films are the chase scenes and since Tom Cruise happens to be a motorcyclist himself, it is that much better watching him do those stunts he is superbly famous for. Mr Cruise also broke his ankle during the filming of the Mission: Impossible Fallout, which perhaps isn't a very new feeling to him. So, the MI franchise took its affair with BMW Motorrad forward, featuring the R Nine T.

The sixth movie in the Mission Impossible franchise, Fallout features Tom Cruise driving the classic E28 5-Series in a high-speed chase on Parisian streets, followed by him getting on a BMW R Nine T. You just can't miss it with its boxer engine peeping from the sides.

Besides the BMW R Nine T, there are also a few R1200 GS police motorcycles along with a brief appearance of the BMW F800 GS in the trailer (you can watch below).

There have been a lot many BMWs that featured on Mission Impossible movies. Remember the i Vision Dynamic concept being driven on Mumbai streets in Ghost Protocol. And in the fifth installment, Rogue Nation, there was a high-speed chase scene involving the BMW S1000 RR.

Mission Impossible Fallout looks promising, there certainly is a lot of high-speed stuff and the iconic stunts executed by the man himself. Fallout is directed and co-produced by Christopher McQuarrie. It stars aside Tom Cruise (obviously!), Rebecca Ferguson, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Michelle Monaghan, Alec Baldwin, Sean Harris, and Henry Cavill, Vanessa Kirby, Sian Brooke and Angela Bassett will join the franchise.

A great cast, cool cars and an impending doom, perfect ingredients for an action movie. Mission Impossible Fallout is releasing on 27 July.