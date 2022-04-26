KTM Chicago Disc 271 bicycle launched in India: Priced at Rs 62,999

Ninety One Cycles has launched the KTM Chicago Disc 271 bicycle in India. This mountain bike has been priced at Rs 62,999 and it weighs approximately 15 kg.

Ninety One Cycles, an Indian active lifestyle brand, that has an exclusive partnership with KTM bicycles in India, today launched a new mountain bike in the country. The company has introduced the KTM Chicago Disc 271 bicycle in India and it has been priced at Rs 62,999. This latest offering is already listed on the company’s official website and one can purchase it online. It will be available at the company’s retail outlets as well.

The KTM Chicago 271 is a popular bicycle in the KTM MTB (mountain bikes) portfolio and it is claimed to offer a great riding experience on rough terrains. It is equipped with sturdy and durable TL compatible rims to offer wobble-free rides, KTM’s line rizer 680 mm handlebar mainly designed for upright riding position on mountain bikes, and Schwable 27.5” tires to offer grip on any terrain. It is available in three frame sizes and weighs approximately 15 kg.

Speaking on the launch, Sachin Chopra, Co-Founder and CEO, Ninety One said, “Cycling in India is evolving at a tremendous pace with people from different age groups and economic backgrounds actively adopting bicycling as part of their daily commute and fitness regime. We are excited to bring KTM’s latest premium bike, Chicago Disc 271 to cater to users looking for a superior experience. We believe Chicago Disc 271 will set a benchmark in India, with best-in-class comfort, safety and convenience for the end-user.”

Vishal Chopra, Co-Founder and Head of Digital, Ninety One, added, “At Ninety One Cycles, we have played an active role in providing a seamless distribution infrastructure for KTM bikes, thereby meeting the robust demand from consumers across markets. Through our omni-channel model, customers can browse through and purchase the product directly online or through our countrywide offline network of retailers. We are confident that the Chicago Disc 271 will resonate with the varied needs and demands of cycling enthusiasts in India, further bolstering KTM’s brand salience in the country.”

