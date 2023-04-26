KTM Adventure 390 X vs BMW G 310 GS: Engine, Specs, Features, Price

Owing to the price difference, the KTM 390 Adventure X misses out on a lot of electronic rider aids, which are standard on the top-spec 390 Adventure.

KTM India launched a more affordable version of its 390 Adventure motorcycle in India at Rs. 2.80 lakh, ex-showroom calling it the 390 Adventure X. The new motorcycle is around Rs. 58,000 cheaper than the standard 390 ADV. Let’s find out how it rakes up with the BMW G310 GS.

KTM Adventure 390 X vs BMW G 310 GS: Engine

The KTM 390 Adventure X is powered by a 373.2cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine that produces 43 bhp and 37 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and also gets ride-by-wire throttle along with an assist & slipper clutch. On the other hand, the BMW G310 GS produces a peak power of 37bhp using its 318cc petrol engine. The bike cranks a peak torque of 28Nm. On paper, the KTM packs in a lot more potent engine than the BMW.

KTM 390 Adventure X vs BMW G 310 GS: Features and equipment

The KTM 390 Adventure X omits a lot of electronic rider aids which are standard on the top-spec 390 Adventure owing to the Rs. 58,000 price difference between them. It misses out on gizmos such as a colour TFT display, riding modes, ride-by-wire throttle, a bi-directional quick-shifter and cornering ABS. It also doesn’t get Bluetooth connectivity and traction control system. However, the KTM 390 Adventure X gets dual-channel ABS with SuperMoto mode, LED lighting, a 12V charging socket, and a slipper clutch.

The BMW G 310 GS also gets full LED lighting, a ride-by-wire throttle system, a non-switchable dual-channel ABS and a fully digital instrument cluster.

KTM 390 Adventure X vs BMW G 310 GS: Pricing

The KTM 390 Adventure X is priced at Rs. 2.80 lakh, ex-showroom and costs Rs. 40,000 less than the BMW G310 GS. Atleast on paper, the KTM 390 Adventure X offers better performance but the BMW has a higher brand value and premium ownership experience.