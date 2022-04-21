Jawa-Yezdi Nomads ‘Trail Attack’ off-road training program introduced

Classic Legends recently organized their first-ever ‘Trail Attack’ off-road training and riding program near Bangalore in Karnataka. The next edition of the same will be hosted in Pune, Maharashtra.

Classic Legends, the parent company of Jawa and Yezdi Motorcycles, recently organized their first-ever off-road training and riding program in India, ‘Trail Attack’, under their Jawa-Yezdi Nomads community initiative. The first-ever ‘Trail Attack’ was hosted by the company at the Motofarm Dirt Playground near Bangalore, exclusively for customers from the city. This program aims to educate riders to discover the off-road capabilities of their Yezdi Scrambler and Yezdi Adventure motorcycles.

It is aimed at helping the riders to learn key advanced riding skills for off-roading and trail riding under the guidance of experienced professionals. To take part in the event, the customers reached out to their nearest dealerships to register themselves for the event by paying a nominal fee. While it started in Bangalore, the forthcoming edition of ‘Trail Attack’ will be hosted in Pune and the company plans to take it further to other cities across the country as well in a phased manner.

Talking about the initiative, Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO, Classic Legends, said, “With such exciting motorcycles in our portfolio, we also want to develop sub-cultures like off-road riding, trail riding and scrambling for our customers to enjoy their machines and ride them the way they’re meant to be. The Trail Attack program is our first step in this direction, and we aim to arm the riders with skills that will be beneficial not only under demanding conditions, but also regular everyday riding.”

It is worth mentioning that in January this year Yezdi made a comeback in India with the launch of not just one or two but three brand new motorcycles. They are – Yezdi Roadster, Scrambler, and Adventure. Prices of the new Yezdi Roadster start at Rs 1.98 lakh, the Scrambler is priced from Rs 2.04 lakh, while the Adventure motorcycle retails from Rs 2.09 lakh, all prices ex-showroom.

