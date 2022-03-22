iVOOMi Jeet, S1 electric scooters launched: Prices start at Rs 82,999

The new iVOOMi Jeet and S1 electric scooters have been launched in India. Prices for the same start at Rs 82,999, ex-showroom, and they are claimed to offer a range of up to 130 km on a full charge.

iVOOMi Energy, the electric vehicle (EV) division of iVOOMi, has launched two new electric scooters in the Indian market. The company has introduced the iVOOMi S1 and Jeet series electric scooters in India, with prices starting at Rs 82,999 (ex-showroom). The company claims that its new electric scooters are capable to offer a range of up to 130 km on a full charge.

Talking about the iVOOMi S1, this electric scooter has been launched in a single variant at Rs 84,999, ex-showroom. It is powered by a 2kW electric motor that offers a top speed of 65 kmph. The electric scooter gets a 60V, 2kWh swappable Li-ion battery pack. It is claimed to offer a riding range of 115 km on a full charge and be fully juiced up in 3-4 hours. It has a kerb weight of 75 kg.

The iVOOMi Jeet is available in two variants, Standard and Pro, and they are priced at Rs 82,999 and Rs 92,999, ex-showroom respectively. The standard iVOOMi Jeet electric scooter gets a 1.5kWh battery pack while the Pro variant is packed with a larger 2kWh unit. Both the electric scooters are claimed to offer a range of up to 130 km on a single charge. The iVOOMi Jeet series is available in three colour shades, namely Red, Blue, and Grey.

Commenting on the launch, Sunil Bansal, Founder & MD, iVOOMi Energy, said, “After two years of extensive research and development, our team has developed, designed, and indigenised products that are proven in and on the Indian roads and eco-system. We understand the Indian consumers and their driving conditions which are grounds for our suspensions, high ground clearance along with enlarged legroom.”

He further added, “We at iVOOMi have taken up the challenge of developing a better and greener future for our coming generations, which motivates us to keep designing, developing, and deploying various technologies integrated within our EVs. We are confident that “Jeet” and “S1″ will be warmly welcomed by consumers and will usher in a new era of the e-vehicle revolution on Indian roads.”

