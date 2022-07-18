Indian Motorcycle opens new Sheffield dealer

The facility, touted Indian Motorcycle Sheffield gets a proper sales and after sales facility.

Indian Motorcycle UK has opened a new dedicated dealer in the North of England. The facility, touted Indian Motorcycle Sheffield gets a proper sales and after sales facility. This comes just after a few weeks of opening the Indian Brand Centre in London.

The launch event toom place on July 16 and Indian Motorcycle Sheffield welcomed over 300 guests and customers to the event, allowing visitors and prospective buyers to see the new facility as well as the Indian Motorcycle range alongside the brand’s vast clothing and accessory line-up.

Indian Motorcycle UK’s, Andy Simpson, commented, “This is an exciting time for Indian Motorcycle in the UK. Our range of models is expanding, we have a growing customer base and we’re able to bring experienced and respected partners into our dealer network to support key areas such as South Yorkshire and North Derbyshire.

“Operated by the hugely experienced SMC Bikes team, Indian Motorcycle Sheffield is not only great news for those keen to join the Indian Motorcycle family, but an important boost for existing owners, as we strive to make their ownership experience both simpler and better.

Managing Director, Frank Hayes commented, “Motorcycles have been my passion from a very early age, and since setting up in business I have had the privilege to work in an industry I love. Indian Motorcycle Sheffield is a very exciting new chapter for us and one that’s been a dream of mine for a long time now. We look forward to welcoming new and existing fans of the brand, while making friends for many years to come.”