How to watch Live Streaming of Jawa 300cc launch: Royal Enfield Rival launching in India tomorrow!

The 293 cc Motor from the Jawa, is all new but it sure captures the design of the old classic perfectly! Inset: Jawa 250cc currently on sale in Europe

Mahindra owned Classic Legends will finally unveil the bikes in India tomorrow, 15th of November. The company that aims to take on Royal Enfield coveted monopoly on the Indian classic bike segment, will look to recreate Royal Enfields’ USP by resurrecting one of the Royal Enfield’s oldest rivals in India, the Jawa Motorcycle. Like Royal Enfield, Jawa too has managed to maintain a cult following despite being off the market for almost 2 decades. Jawa will make their re-entry into the market with a brand new 300cc motor that tries to preserve the identity of the original 250cc two-stroke motor in a more modern avatar in the form of a 300 cc four-stroke motor. The launch event is set to go live across the companies social media channels at 1130 am tomorrow.

A spy shot of the 300cc Jawa set to launch in India!

Ahead of the launch, Mahindra unveiled the engine that was to underpin the new Jawa motorcycle showcasing a new-India specific 293 cc Single-Cylinder DOHC motor that is likely to make a peak output of 27 hp and 28 Nm of torque. Despite the modern spec sheet, Mahindra & Classic Legends have been able to retain the original design of the motor, with twin pipe silencers and a motor that is designed for mid-range punch and a nice flat torque curve in the interest of cruising and consistent power delivery.

Jawa 300cc vs Royal Enfield Classic 500cc vs Royal Enfield Classic 350cc

Now Mahindra, haven’t specified exactly how many bikes they will be launching at the event tomorrow. Considering that, the company teased three other variants of the Jawa motorcycle including a Classic bike and a Scrambler. Mahindra is betting big on the brand success, intending to start sales through a healthy initial network of 100 dealers across the country. With the Royal Enfield Twins set for a launch later today, the classic bike segment is getting to be the one to watch for. It will be interesting to see how this Brand's resurrection will affect the segment. At present Royal Enfield who hold controlling stake of the segment manage a more than healthy 45,000 units/month in terms of sales, It will be interesting to see whether brand loyalist might consider the alternative before purchase.

The price point will be crucial to the new Jawa’s success, and we think the company will be looking to price their initial offering(s?) between the Classic 350cc that retails at about 1.4 lakh and the Classic 500cc that retails for about 1.7 lakh. For all the remaining details live from the launch venue, watch this space!