Honda Shine 100 launched at a special price in UP, Bihar, Rajasthan: Details

The new Honda Shine 100 has been launched at a special introductory price of Rs 62,900, ex-showroom, in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Rajasthan. This commuter motorcycle also gets warranty of up to 10 years.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has started the regional launches for the new Shine 100. The 2023 Honda Shine 100 has been launched in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Rajasthan at a special introductory price. This entry-level 100cc commuter motorcycle will cost Rs 62,900, ex-showroom in these states as opposed to the national launch price of Rs 64,900, ex-showroom.

Honda Shine 100: Engine and mileage

The new Honda Shine 100 is powered by a 98.98cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that churns out 7.28 bhp and 8.05 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a 4-speed manual gearbox. While Honda hasn’t revealed its mileage yet, the company claims that the Shine 100 will offer class-leading fuel efficiency.

Honda Shine 100: Hardware and features

Honda’s new Shine 100 gets telescopic front forks and dual spring-loaded shock absorbers at the rear. Braking duties are performed by drum brakes at either end with a combined braking system (CBS) as standard. In terms of features, it gets a basic analogue instrument cluster.

Here’s what the company said:

Commenting on the latest launch of the Shine 100 in Rajasthan, Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, “Rajasthan is an important market for us, and we are pleased to see the growing demand for our motorcycles in the state. With Shine 100’s reliable performance, comfortable ride, and affordable price, we aim to empower people with the freedom to move forward, to explore new horizons and realise their dreams.”

