Honda CB350 series now available at CSD stores: Priced from Rs 1.70 lakh

The Honda H’ness CB350 and CB350RS are now available at 35 CSD stores across the country. Prices of the Honda CB350 series start at Rs 1.70 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi, at CSD outlets.

Honda Two-wheelers India has introduced the H’ness CB350 and CB350RS at the Canteen Store Departments (CSD) across the country. The company has introduced these motorcycles at 35 CSD depots in India where they will be available at discounted prices for the armed forces personnel, ex-servicemen, and their families. Prices of the Honda CB350 series start at Rs 1.70 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi, at CSD outlets.

The variant-wise regular ex-showroom vs CSD outlet prices of the Honda H’ness CB350 and CB350RS are mentioned in the table below:

Honda CB350 Series Variants Regular Price CSD Price H’ness CB350 DLX Rs 1.96 lakh Rs 1.70 lakh H’ness CB350 DLX Pro Rs 2.01 lakh Rs 1.74 lakh CB350RS Mono-tone Rs 2.01 lakh Rs 1.74 lakh CB350RS Dual-tone Rs 2.02 lakh Rs 1.75 lakh

As you can see in the above table, these Honda motorcycles are up for grabs at the CSD stores for up to Rs 26,000 less than their regular prices. The Honda CB350 series is powered by a new 348.3cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine. This motor develops 20.7 hp of maximum power and 30 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Watch Video | Honda CB350RS Review:

Speaking on this special occasion, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Honda 2Wheelers India shares a long-term alliance with Indian defence community. We take pride in serving them with our quality products & after-sales service. Celebrating 75th year of independence, we are delighted to make our new BigWing motorcycles – H’ness CB350 & CB350RS at CSD network across India.”

He further added, “Availability at CSD approved special price makes it convenient for the defence personnel and CSD beneficiaries to buy their favourite Honda 350cc motorcycle and start their exciting new ride.” The CSD beneficiaries will be able to purchase these Honda motorcycles by registering themselves on the Canteen Store Department’s official website. Once registered, they can select a dealer and place an order for their choice of motorcycle.

