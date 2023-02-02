Honda Activa H-Smart vs Hero Xoom: Price, specs, features comparison

The Honda Activa H-Smart and the Hero Zoom are two new 110cc scooters in the market. Let’s check them out!

New scooters are in the market from two notable brands in the two-wheeler segment, Hero and Honda. While Honda has given the usual nip and tuck to the Activa, Hero has taking a step ahead and introduced an 110cc scooter with cornering lights. While the latter is priced more competitively, we pit it against the best and most popular in the segment.

Honda Activa H-Smart vs Hero Xoom: Price comparison

Scooter Price Honda Activa H-Smart Rs. 80,537 Hero Xoom Rs. 68,599 – Rs. 76,699 TVS Jupiter Rs. 69,999 – Rs. 86,263

Honda has updated its best-selling Activa, calling it the H-Smart at a price of Rs. 80,537. One can call it the 2023 Honda Activa 6G, the Activa H-Smart, the scooter is the same. It has received some design changes and a host of keyless features. The Activa H-Smart is offered in 6 colours. Honda has also updated prices for the Activa 6G Standard (Rs 74,536) and the Activa 6G DLX (Rs 77,036) as well.

Hero Xoom is being offered in three variants: LX, VX and ZX and the introductory prices start at Rs, 68,599 for the base variant with a semi-digital instrumentation and a 130mm drum brake at the front. The top variant gets cornering lights, Bluetooth, diamond-cut alloy wheels and a 190mm front disc brake.

Bookings are scheduled to open on Feb 1, 2023.

Honda Activa H-Smart vs Hero Xoom: Features comparison

The Honda Activa H-Smart’s talking point is its electronic key fob that allows one to locate their vehicle by flashing all four indicators. The scooter can be started by flipping the switch located where the key slot usually is. The keyless functions of the fob can be switched off using the SmartSafe feature.

On the other hand, the Hero Zoom gets LED headlight, tail lamp and DRL. The 110cc scooter also gets a fully digital instrumentation with Bluetooth connectivity. If the Activa gets an electronic key fob, the Xoom gets cornering lights that, using a gyroscope, detects lean angle, and then illuminates a number of lights on the side where the scooter is being turned. It is the first time this feature is being introduced to two-wheelers and it is quite common to cars.

Honda Activa H-Smart vs Hero Xoom: Engine

The Hero Xoom draws power via by a 110cc BS6 engine producing 8bhp at 7250 rpm and 8.7Nm of torque at 5750 rpm. The budget scooter gets a telescopic fork setup at the front and a monoshock at the rear. The suspension follows the same format as the Maestro and Pleasure, but claims to be tuned differently for the Xoom. It claims to be a bit more sporty.

The Honda Active H-Smart is powered by a 110cc engine which has an output of 7.7bhp and 8.9Nm of torque while continuing to be equipped with a combi brake system without a disc brake.