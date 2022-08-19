Honda Activa 6G Premium Edition launched: Priced at Rs 75,400

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has finally launched the new Activa 6G Premium Edition in the country. It is now the range-topping version in the scooter’s line-up. The new Honda Activa 6G Premium Edition has been priced at Rs 75,400, ex-showroom. At this price point, it costs Rs 3,000 more than the standard Activa 6G and Rs 1,000 more than its regular Deluxe variant.
For the additional price, the new Honda Activa 6G Premium Edition gets a bunch of cosmetic updates. The scooter is offered in three exclusive colour schemes. They are – Mat Sangria Red Metallic, Mat Marshal Green Metallic, and Pearl Siren Blue. Moreover, it gets golden-coloured wheels while the 3D Activa Premium logo and the front apron get a gold-plated garnish.
In addition, the Activa 6G’s Premium Edition sports a brown-coloured seat and its inner panels are also finished in a similar shade. Apart from these cosmetic updates, the scooter remains the same as before. Powering the Honda Activa 6G Premium Edition is the same 109.51cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that does its duty in the regular variants as well.
This motor churns out 7.68 bhp at 8,000 RPM and 8.84 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 RPM, paired with a CVT. The Honda Activa 6G is currently priced from Rs 72,400 to Rs 75,400, ex-showroom Delhi. It rivals 110cc gearless scooters, including the likes of the TVS Jupiter, Hero Maestro Edge, Honda Dio, etc.
