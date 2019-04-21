Hero Xtreme 200R price in India hiked: Continues to be most affordable 200cc motorcycle

Hero MotoCorp has silently hiked the price of Xtreme 200R. However, even after the price revision, the Hero Xtreme 200R remains the most affordable 200cc motorcycle that you can buy in India. Hero Xtreme 200R was launched in India in August last year to compete in the ever-expanding 200cc naked streetfighter territory. The motorcycle was launched in India in a phase-wise manner at a price of Rs 89,900 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Hero Xtreme 200R gets power from a 199.6cc, air-cooled, single cylinder engine mated to a five-speed transmission. The engine is good for developing maximum power and torque outputs of 18 bhp and 17 Nm respectively.

The suspension system of the Xtreme 200R comprises of conventional telescopic forks up front along with a rear monoshock which has been employed for the first time on a Hero MotoCorp motorcycle. The Hero Xtreme 200R comes to a halt with the help of a 276mm disc brake up front along with a 220mm disc brake at the rear. A single-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) comes as standard for added safety and convenience. As for the price hike, Hero MotoCorp has not revealed any specific reason for the same. The new prices have now been updated on the company's official website for India.

Hero Xtreme 200R challenges the likes of the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and Bajaj Pulsar NS200 in the segment. However, the latter two have a significantly higher price tag compared to the Hero. In terms of pricing and performance though, the Hero Xtreme 200R feels the heat from the likes of TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and Bajaj Pulsar 180F. In other news, Hero MotoCorp is now prepping up for the launch of the XPulse 200 and XPulse 200T in India in the coming weeks. The company is also working on a fully faired motorcycle that will reportedly come with a 200cc engine and will replace the present day Karizma.

