Hero Xpulse 200 4V bookings open for new batch: Price hiked by Rs 2,000

Hero MotoCorp has re-opened bookings for the new Hero Xpulse 200 4V. Moreover, the price of this motorcycle has been hiked by Rs 2,000 and it now retails at Rs 1.30 lakh, ex-showroom.

Hero MotoCorp launched the new Hero Xpulse 200 4V in India in October last year. The Xpulse 200 4V gets some cosmetic and mechanical changes over the standard Xpulse 200. Now, the company has announced that the first batch of the motorcycle is sold out, but without revealing its sales numbers. In case you want to book one for yourself, fret not, as the bookings for the second batch of the Hero Xpulse 200 4V are now open in India.

The interested customers can pre-book the motorcycle online on Hero MotoCorp’s online website (eSHOP) by paying a token amount of Rs 10,000. Moreover, the company has hiked the price of the motorcycle by Rs 2,000. The new Hero Xpulse 200 4V is now priced at Rs 1.30 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. At this price point, the Xpulse 200 4V is around 7,000 rupees dearer than the standard Hero Xpulse 200 that currently retails at Rs 1.23 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.

Talking about its specs, the new Hero Xpulse 200 4V gets an uprated engine. It is powered by a 199.6cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled, fuel-injected, 4-stroke, 4-valve engine. This motor churns out 18.8 hp of power at 8,500 RPM and 17.35 Nm of peak torque at 6500 RPM, i.e. around 1.04 hp and 0.9 Nm more than the standard Xpulse 200 that gets a 2-valve configuration. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

According to Hero MotoCorp, the 4-valve oil-cooled engine of the new Xpulse 200 4V provides superior power across the mid and top-end range along with lesser vibrations. Moreover, the oil-cooling system of the motorcycle has been updated with a 7-fin oil cooler for better heat management and it even gets an updated LED headlight. The new Hero Xpulse 200 4V is offered in three colour options. They are Trail Blue, Blitz Blue, and Red Raid. It indirectly rivals the Yamaha FZ-X, Honda CB 200X, etc.

