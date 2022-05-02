Hero Motocorp sells 4.19 lakh units in April’22: Records 12.4% YoY growth

For the month of April 2022, Hero’s motorcycle sales are recorded at 392,627 units, up by 15.7 per cent as compared to 339,329 units during the same month last year.

Hero Motocorp has reported a growth of 12.4 per cent in year-on-year sales after clocking 418,622 units in April 2022, as against 372,285 units in April 2021. As per the brand, ‘the economy gradually opening up and continued government policy support, April volumes indicate the continuously improving consumer sentiments’. Total domestic sales went up by 16.3 per cent last month at 398,490 units in April 2022 as opposed to 342,614 units in April 2021.

For the month of April 2022, Hero’s motorcycle sales are recorded at 392,627 units, up by 15.7 per cent as compared to 339,329 units during the same month last year. Meanwhile, cooter sales stood at 25,995 units, down by 21.12 per cent year-on-year. Exports, stood at 20,132 units, at a decline of 32.15 per cent over 29,671 units sold in April last year.

Earlier this month, Hero MotoCorp partnered with the Directorate of Indian Army Veterans and handed over Hero Destini 125 scooters to the soldiers who were disabled while in service. These retro-fitted Hero Destini 125 scooters are supported by two auxiliary wheels in the rear – which have been customised to provide a safe and convenient riding experience.

In the month of April, Hero MotoCorp collaborated with the Automotive Skill Development Council (ASDC) for “Project Jeevika”, to upskill and train two-wheeler market technicians across the country on BS-VI Technology. The company has already trained more than 6000 technicians through TVET (Technical and Vocational Education and Training) ecosystem.

Under the Project Hero Green Drive, the company handed over 250 Hero Glamour Motorcycles to the Haryana Forest department and Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning (CAMPA) authority to commemorate World Earth Day, this year.