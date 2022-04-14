Harley-Davidson introduces new Nightster: India launch soon!

Harley-Davidson has introduced a new Sportster from the brand, touted the 2022 Nightster. In the company lineup, the motorcycle is positioned below the Sportster S and gets a host of electronic rider aids and features. It is expected to be offered in the Indian market soon.

Harley-Davidson has introduced a new Sportster from the brand, touted the 2022 Nightster. In the company lineup, the motorcycle is positioned below the Sportster S and gets a host of electronic rider aids and features. It is expected to be offered in the Indian market soon.

In terms of design, the 2022 Nightster conveys the classic Sportster model styling cues with exposed rear shock absorbers. It also gets air intake cover, solo seat, chopped fenders and speed screen recall elements inspired from the recent Sportster models. The 2022 Harley-Davidson Nightster gets 3 body paint options – Black, Red and Grey.

At the heart and at the centerpiece of the design of the Nightster, is the new Revolution Max 985T engine; a 975cc liquid-cooled, 60-degree V-Twin that produces 88.7bhp at 7500rpm. The motorcycle gets 3 ride modes – Road, Rain and Sport where every ride mode has a specific combination of engine braking, power, ABS and TCS settings that the rider can adjust as per his/her requirement. The powertrain gets a textured metallic charcoal powder coat finish with gloss black inserts.



Front suspension duties are done with the help of 41mm Showa Dual Bending Valve conventional forks while the rear suspension features dual outboard emulsion-technology shock absorbers with coil springs and a threaded collar for pre-load adjustment. In terms of safety, the 2022 Harley-Davidson Nightster gets antilock braking system, traction control system and drag-torque slip control system. It also gets a round 4.0-inch-diameter analog speedometer with an LCD display mounted on the handlebar riser and LED lighting.