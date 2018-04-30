Harley-Davidson and Jeep renew partnership for 2018, special benefits for H.O.G and J.O.G members

Harley-Davidson and Jeep, the two iconic American auto manufacturers, have worked together for four years and now have renewed their partnership for the fifth time this year. Under the arrangement, the Jeep brand will remain a key partner and official sponsor of major Harley-Davidson events and rallies throughout Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Unfortunately though, customers in Asia will not be able to avail these benefits, which include a limited offer of preferential purchase rates on new Jeep models for H.O.G. (Harley-Davidson Owners Group) members. And a new contest will see H.O.G. and J.O.G. (Jeep Owners Group) members crown the best customised Wrangler vehicles

Building on the success of the last four years, Jeep will have a larger presence at three major Harley-Davidson European events – Euro Festival in Saint-Tropez, France (7-10 June), the 115th Anniversary of Harley-Davidson in Prague, Czech Republic (5-8 July) and European Bike Week in Faaker See, Austria (4-9 September).

Jeep will also attend other Harley-Davidson events in the year including Africa Bike Week in South Africa (26-29 April), the Tuscany Rally in Italy (25-27 May) and the Thunder in The Glens event in Aviemore, Scotland (24-27 August). In addition, Jeep will showcase vehicles at local events across the EMEA region.

Event visitors will be given the opportunity to test drive the entire Jeep line-up. Special guest at each major event will be one of the new products that will enhance the Jeep range this year, including the all-new Wrangler. All will be available for exciting test drives on and off-road. The full 2018 range of Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including the all-new Softail models, will be on display and available for a test ride at all events.

To further underline the capacity of personalisation in both Harley-Davidson motorcycles and Jeep SUVs, a special promotion called CUSTOM COUSINS has been launched and will feature on J.O.G. and H.O.G. social channels. The contest will see the two communities engaged in submitting entries and voting for the best-customised Wranglers. The best in the contest will win a trip to Harley-Davidson's 115th Anniversary celebrations in Prague.