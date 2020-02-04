Harley-Davidson marks 10 years in India with 25,000 unit sales: Street 750 remains key to success

Harley-Davidson today announced its completion of 10 years in India with a cumulative sale of more than 25,000 motorcycles since 2009. The American motorcycle manufacturer's most affordable motorcycle Harley-Davidson Street 750 has been its bestselling model and also became the first large-capacity motorcycle in India to be BS-VI compliant.

“When we first made inroads into India, our goal was to create a market for premium motorcycles, and we are proud to be the preferred choice for enthusiasts. Harley-Davidson has been successful in securing its market share over the last decade, despite an unpredictable market,” Sajeev Rajasekharan, Managing Director, Harley-Davidson India, said.

“With 33 dealers across the country, we have the largest dealer network amongst premium motorcycle brands in India and will continue to go onward and upward. We are thrilled about our journey over the last 10 years and are sure that the next decade will see more community building, innovations, and launches from the H-D stable.”

Harley-Davidson India so far

Harley also celebrates its Harley Owners Group (H.O.G.) Chapters, which are one of the largest motorcycle clubs with more than a million registered members across the globe. There are more than a million H.O.G. members registered worldwide, and there are 7000 active members in H.O.G. Chapters.

Last year, the company also rolled out the Harley-Davidson Riding Academy – a first-of-its-kind initiative in the industry, the academy has been designed to promote lifestyle motorcycling and aims at improving a rider’s skill levels to handle large capacity motorcycles.

Other unique initiatives by the brand include the launch of the Find Your Freedom Internship program in India. The brand also introduced India’s first Flat Track Timed Trials at the India Bike Week in November 2019.

Harley-Davidson India plans for 2020-21

In more recent developments, H-D is working on a motorcycle in the 350cc segment which would rival the likes of Royal Enfield 350 range. Currently under development, the motorcycle is internally called HD338 and will be built in collaboration with H-D Chinese partner Qianjiang. The HD338 is expected to launch in China in June this year, followed by its launch in other Asian markets including India by end-2020 or early 2021.

Currently, the most affordable Harley in India is the Street 750 which retails at Rs 5.34 lakh (ex-showroom). The new HD338 will be more affordable considerably at about Rs 3-3.5 lakh (ex-showroom).