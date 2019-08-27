Five 150cc motorcycles that Hero discontinued this decade: Hunk, Xtreme and more

Hero MotoCorp is the country's biggest two-wheeler maker. In fact, it is said that it is also the world's biggest as well. While the company has been profitable most of the times, there were instances wherein its products didn't click. These included both 125cc (Super Splendor) as well as even 100cc offerings like the HF Eco. However, today we are going to concentrate on the 150cc machines that Hero built right from the first CBZ to the recent Achiever. While the CBZ despite its high price (for that time) was a runaway hit, the others weren't so lucky. Here is a look at these five machines that Hero discontinued due to poor sales.

Hero Hunk

The Hunk was a stylish offering from Hero MotoCorp. This was put in place to ensure that sales increase in spades. The Hero Hunk was launched in 2007 and came with a rear disc option. It also had a semi-digital instrument cluster as well as gas charged rear shock absorbers. Hero used the same 149cc engine from the Unicorn in this motorcycle. It however had a 14.4hp/12.8Nm tuning, which was slightly higher than what the CBZ Xtreme used to make. The ex-showroom price before it was discontinued three years ago was Rs 75,222.

Hero Xtreme

The Xtreme had a huge burden of carrying forward the CBZ legacy. Unfortunately it failed. Especially the model introduced in 2014. This model was a slim version of the previous Xtreme and carried a semi-digital instrument cluster. It felt more agile while negotiating traffic. However, the power wasn't much to be spoken about. The same Hunk engine was used here but it was clear that this motor wasn't going to win any drag races. The state of tune ensured that it made only 13hp/12.8Nm. The gearbox was a 5-speed unit. It was priced at Rs 73,000, ex-showroom before being discontinued.

Hero Impulse

This one came right after the Hero-Honda split. Hero MotoCorp had ensured that they take the Honda Bros 150 from Brazil. It was also the company as well as India's first mass off-road product. It received immense love initially. However, the general feedback was about the power of the motorcycle. Using the same Unicorn engine, the Impulse used to make 13hp and 13.4Nm. Unfortunately while it was quite adept off-road, sustaining speeds of even 90kmph were a bit too much. Nonetheless, the enthusiasts plonked Karizma engines on the Impulse. At the time of discontinuation, the Impulse sold for Rs 72,000, ex-showroom. While you may consider this price as a steal now, before manufacturing stopped, Hero dealers offered a discount of up to Rs 12,000 on this bike.

Hero Achiever

The Achiever was created to take the Unicorn head-on. This is evident from the conservative styling that the motorcycle sported. It was launched in 2006 but taken off the market in 2008. In 2015, Hero restarted the Achiever nameplate and gave the motorcycle a slightly different design. Honestly speaking, this is one motorcycle we are yet to see on the roads and even in showrooms. Hero has discontinued the bike in 2017. Before being discontinued, the Achiever 150 was the flag bearer for Hero's start-stop system. It prices started from Rs 67,550, ex-showroom.

Hero Xtreme Sports

One of the two motorcycles in this list that is still being shown on Hero MotoCorp's website, the Xtreme Sports as the name suggests catered to the sporty customer. However, far from being attracted to it, customers were repulsed. It had a rear disc brake but a styling similar to the smaller 150cc offering meant that sales never took off. The Xtreme's 150cc engine had a bumped up compression ratio which resulted in 15.6hp of power and 13.5Nm. Hero persisted with a 5-speed gearbox and the claimed top speed was 107kmph. The price of this motorcycle was also higher at Rs 80,850, ex-showroom.

Are there any other bikes we missed in this list? Do let us know.