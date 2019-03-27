EXCLUSIVE: Massive Rs 75,000 discount on Mahindra Mojo: About to go extinct?

Mahindra Mojo, the company's flagship motorcycle has not been able to attract the buyers in India and its sales have been on a constant decline. Now, in order to save the Mojo brand from dying, the company has just announced attractive discounts on the purchase of the Mojo UT300. Dealer sources of Express Drives close to the development have revealed that the Mahindra Mojo UT300 will be available with up to Rs 75,000 discount across all Mahindra dealerships in India. It has to be noted that the offer is valid only on the Mahindra Mojo UT300 units that have been manufactured in the year 2018. Also, the said offer is valid only till 31st March, which means you have only four days left if you wish to avail this offer.

Going into the details, Mahindra two-wheelers is offering a flat Rs 40,000 discount on the purchase of the Mojo UT300. If you want to exchange your two-wheeler for the UT300, you will save up to Rs 60,000 on the motorcycle. Last, if you are a Mahindra employee, you are eligible for a flat discount of Rs 75,000 if you buy the Mojo UT300. Mahindra two-wheelers launched three Jawa motorcycles in India last year namely Jawa, Jawa Forty-Two and the Jawa Perak. Classic Legends, the brand responsible for selling Jawa Motorcycles in India had announced a few weeks back that its production facility is running at full capacity and the bikes have been sold out till September 2019. That said, the brand had to stop accepting bookings for the Jawa and Jawa Forty-Two.

In November 2018, the same month when Jawa Motorcycles made its re-entry to the Indian market, the sales of the Mahindra Mojo fell down to just five units. Mahindra two-wheelers tried to save the dying Mojo brand with the launch of a more affordable UT300 variant in March last year. However, the UT300 did not manage to do any wonders for the brand and hence, the company has announced a massive discount. With such low sales numbers for the Mojo and fierce competition from rivals, we suspect the presence of the Mojo in the market in the coming years.

