EV-maker One Moto India launches its first Experience Hub in Hyderabad

One Moto India has launched its first experience hub in the country in Hyderabad, Telangana. The company’s current product portfolio includes three electric scooters, namely Commuta, Electa, and Byka.

One Moto India, the Indian subsidiary of a premium British electric two-wheeler manufacturer, has launched its first experience hub in the country. The company’s experience hub has been established in Hyderabad, Telangana, and it will be managed by MCube Automotives. One Moto India says that its hub is aimed at allowing customers to experience the products & technology, and to encompass more knowledge on the aggressively progressing EV lifestyle.

The company’s experience hub has been strategically established in Hyderabad on the Manikonda-Raidurgam Road. It will showcase One Moto India’s entire portfolio, which includes three electric scooters, namely Commuta, Electa, and Byka. They are priced at Rs 1.30 lakh, Rs 1.99 lakh, and Rs 1.91 lakh, ex-showroom respectively (exclusive of state government subsidies). Also, the company claims that they offer a range of 100 km, 150 km, and 180 km on a full charge respectively.

Commenting on the launch, Mohammed Muzammil Riyaz, Founder & Promoter of One Moto India said, “It has been a very fast-paced shot span journey until now from the brand launch, and the brand only aspires to go more aggressive from here. While operating in the EV industry we figured that it is not about only product introduction. The customer needs to get familiar with the EVs. With the same thought in mind, we decided to launch the Experience Hub, with the first one in our Indian HQ city, Hyderabad.”

“Understanding the requirements of our target audience, we wanted to cater to the niche and provide them with the premium product in the EV two-wheeler category. One Moto, the leading British EV brand fits the demand, and with fine post-sales support will provide a quality end-to-end experience to the customer. The brand is providing quality and finest of the products, thus contributing to the industry with the best, and we are glad to be a part of their journey,” added Mubeen BAIG, Founder, MCube Automotives.

