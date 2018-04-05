Ducati Panigale V4 bookings open for the second time: Here’s why!

Italian super bike maker Ducati today said it has re-opened bookings for its flagship model Panigale V4 in India. The company had introduced two variants of the superbike in January this year at an introductory price of Rs 20.53 lakh and Rs 25.29 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively and 20 units were sold within a week of the launch.To cater to the demand for superbike, the company is now bringing in additional units, Ducati India said in a statement.The model is now available for booking across Ducati dealerships in Delhi - NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kochi and Kolkata, it added.

Commenting on the bookings of Ducati Panigale V4, Sergi Canovas, Ducati India Managing Director said, "The overwhelming response which the Panigale V4 has received, even before the start of deliveries, is a testament of its domination in the superbike segment and we are delighted to announce the reopening of bookings to cater to the pending customers' requests that we've collected so far."

The new Ducati Panigale V4 gets power from a 1103cc, four-cylinder engine mated to a six-speed transmission. The engine is good for shedding out respective power and torque outputs of 214 bhp and 124 Nm.

The braking to the Ducati Panigale V4 is done with the help of twin 330mm disc brakes up front along with a single 240mm disc brake at the rear. An ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) comes as standard to offer added safety and convenience.

The suspension system of the new Ducati Panigale V4 comprises of inverted forks up front along with a monoshock at the rear. The instrument cluster of this motorcycle is fully digital and offers a host of useful information to the rider. The new Ducati Panigale V4 is available for sale in two variants; the Panigale and the Panigale V4 S.The deliveries of the model would begin in July this year.