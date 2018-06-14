Ducati Multistrada 1260 launch date announced: Ducati’s flagship ADV to rival Triumph Tiger 1200, BMW R 1200 GS

Ducati's flagship adventure tourer Multistrada 1260 will be launched in India on 19th June. The motorcycle is available in a total of four variants internationally namely the standard, Multistrada 1260 S, Multistrada 1260 D-air and Multistrada 1260 Pikes Peak. The media invite says that Ducati will launch Multistrada 1260 and Multistrada 1260 S models in India. Powering the Ducati Multistrada 1260 is the same 1262cc, Testastretta engine that powers the Ducati XDiavel. This engine is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 158 bhp and 130 Nm. Ducati claims that this engine produces 85 percent of its torque below 3,500 rpm. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox and the Multistrada 1260 S gets a quickshifter as well. The new Ducati Multistrada 1260 gets a longer swingarm that has resulted in an increase in the wheelbase.

The new Ducati Multistrada 1260 gets four riding modes that go by the names Sport, Touring, Urban and Enduro. The electronics package of the motorcycle includes Ducati wheelie control, cruise control along with a cornering ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System). Besides, the new Multistrada has also been equipped with a multi-stage traction control system and Vehicle Hold Control (VHC). The latter works in sync with the ABS and acts like a parking brake that can be beneficial on slopes and hilly areas. The new Ducati Multistrada 1260 tips the scale at 209 kg.

Ducati Multistrada 1260 side profile

The new Ducati Multistrada will directly rival against the likes of Triumph Tiger 1200 that has received a comprehensive update a few months back. The competition will also come from BMW R 1200 GS that is among the respected names in the full-fledged adventure tourer territory. The Ducati Multistrada 1260 is expected to be launched at a price close to Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom). Besides the Ducati Multistrada 1260, the company is also expected to launch the Scrambler 1100 and 959 Panigale Corse in India this year. We will bring the LIVE updates straight from the launch event, so stay tuned with us!