BMW G310 R and G310 GS bookings open, to launch in India soon

BMW Motorrad has started accepting bookings for the eagerly awaited BMW G310 R and G310 GS. However, according to a Motorbeam report, these bookings are only being accepted unofficially in Delhi and only from current BMW customers only. Existing BMW customers can book themselves a BMW G310 R or G310 GS at a token amount of Rs 50,000. Others, however, will have to wait until BMW Motorrad officially begins bookings for the two. While the launch of the two entry-level motorcycles from the German brand had been pushed back several times, this time around we can be sure the launch is nearing, especially since the two were showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo.

It is being speculated that BMW Motorrad will announce the price of the G310 R and G310 GS by July 2018 and deliveries to begin right after. Another report by Autocar India has pointed out that BMW Motorrad dealers in Pune, Kerala and Chennai have begun accepting bookings for the G310 R and G310 GS at Rs 50,000, though there is no official communication.

BMW G310 R and G310 GS are both powered by a 313cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that produces 33.6 bhp of power and 28 Nm of torque. The engine is paired with a six-speed manual gearbox. The two also feature inverted forks, dual-channel ABS and a fully digital instrument cluster. The kerb weights for the G 310 R and G 310 GS are 158.5kg and 169.5kg, respectively.

The adventure-touring oriented G 310 GS has been developed by BMW Motorrad in Germany and, like the G 310 R, is built at TVS' plant in Hosur, India. The baby GS inherits its family styling, including the stubby front beak, radiator shrouds, headlamp cowl and tank design.