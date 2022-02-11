Bajaj Pulsar N250, F250 get first price hike: New vs old prices here

Bajaj Pulsar N250 and F250 have received their first price hike. Price of the Bajaj Pulsar N250 is now set at Rs 1,39,117 while the Pulsar F250 will set you back by Rs 1,40,915, ex-showroom.

Bajaj Auto launched the all-new Pulsar N250 and Pulsar F250 in the Indian market in October last year. These new quarter-litre Pulsar motorcycles are the biggest and the most powerful Pulsars yet. Now, after three months of their official launch, Bajaj Auto has hiked the prices of these motorcycles for the first time. The new Bajaj Pulsar N250 and Pulsar F250 have got a marginal price hike. Check out their new vs old prices here.

Bajaj Pulsar N250, F250: New vs Old Prices

Make and Model New Price Old Price Difference Bajaj Pulsar N250 Rs 1,39,117 Rs 1,38,000 Rs 1,117 Bajaj Pulsar F250 Rs 1,40,915 Rs 1,40,000 Rs 915

As you have seen in the above table, the quarter-litre Pulsar motorcycles have got a nominal price increment. While the prices of the Pulsar N250 naked streetfighter have gone up by Rs 1,117, the semi-faired Pulsar F250 has become dearer by Rs 915. Bajaj Pulsar N250 is offered in a single Techno Grey shade. The Pulsar F250, on the other hand, is available in two colours, namely Racing Red and Techno Grey.

Watch Video | Bajaj Pulsar N250, F250 Review:

Talking about their powertrain, both the motorcycles are powered by a 249.07cc, single-cylinder, four-stroke, SOHC, two-valve, oil-cooled, fuel-injected engine. This motor churns out 24.1 hp of maximum power at 8,750 RPM and 21.5 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 RPM. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and they get an assist and slipper clutch too.

In terms of hardware, these quarter-litre motorcycles get 37mm telescopic front forks and a Nitrox gas-charged mono-shock absorber at the rear. The braking duties are performed by a 300mm disc at the front and a 250mm disc at the rear along with a single-channel ABS. Talking about features, they get an LED headlamp with LED DRL, a semi-analogue semi-digital instrument cluster with gear position indicator, a USB mobile charging port, etc.

