Bajaj Pulsar N250, F250 all-black variant launched: Priced at Rs 1.49 lakh

The new Bajaj Pulsar N250, F250 all-black variant has been launched in India at Rs 1.49 lakh, ex-showroom. These motorcycles now also get a dual-channel ABS along with other features.

Bajaj Auto has launched the new all-black variant of the Pulsar N250 and F250 in India. These motorcycles have been priced at Rs 1.49 lakh, ex-showroom, and they now get a dual-channel ABS along with other standard features. The quarter-litre Pulsars were first launched in October last year and since then more than 10,000 units have already been sold in the country.

In terms of design, while these motorcycles remain the same as before, the new dark colour scheme does enhance their appeal. They are finished in Glossy Brooklyn Black shade with some matte tones and they get new subtle body graphics as well. Another big update is that these all-black shades of the Bajaj Pulsar 250 series motorcycles get dual-channel ABS.

For reference, the other colour schemes, which are priced at Rs 1.44 lakh for the Pulsar N250 and Rs 1.25 lakh for the Pulsar F250 (ex-showroom), still get a single-channel ABS unit with disc brakes on either end. These quarter-litre motorcycles sport telescopic forks at the front and a mono-shock absorber at the rear.

In terms of features, they get a semi-analogue semi-digital instrument cluster with a gear-position indicator, a USB mobile charging port, etc. Powering the quarter-litre Pulsar motorcycles is a 249.07cc, single-cylinder, four-stroke, oil-cooled, fuel-injected engine that churns out 24.1 bhp and 21.5 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and they get an assist & slipper clutch as well.

