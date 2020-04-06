Bajaj Discover 110, Discover 125 discontinued in India: Why these budget commuters didn’t attract many buyers!

Discover 110 and Discover 125 - the two budget commuters by Bajaj Auto won't be getting updated to BS6 emission norms and this can be due to multiple reasons. We explain!

With the BS6 transition, Bajaj Auto has taken its two commuter motorcycles Discover 110 and Discover 125 off the shelves. The Discover brand name has remained one of the oldest ones for Bajaj and the same saw the launch of different engine displacement models across 16 years of its journey. The first-ever Bajaj Discover was launched with a 125cc engine and later on, a 112cc variant arrived in the year 2005, claiming a fuel efficiency of 101kmpl. Followed this was the launch of a 135cc Discover that arrived with a sporty appearance, an all-black theme, and a wider rear tyre. With the success of the Discover 100, the company launched the Discover 150 and retired the Discover 135 from the Indian market.

Now, in the year 2018, Bajaj Discover 110 and Discover 125 were introduced with some significant updates, however, the two didn’t manage to crack the formula and appeal to the buyers compared to other offerings in the market in the same segment. The Discover brand name was always known for decent fuel efficiency and ruggedness and add to that, the appealing visuals. The company sold as many as 30 variants of the Discover during the course. However, in terms of features, the competition offers a bit more at almost the same price and this can be one of the key reasons behind the demise of the said motorcycles apart from the not-so-pleasing sales numbers.

The CT100 and Platina are key sellers in the budget motorcycle segment for Bajaj and these sell in much higher numbers than the Discover 110. Moreover, the fact that Bajaj Auto launched the Pulsar 125 at a competitive price a few months back makes us believe that the said model must have cannibalized the Discover 125 considering the small price difference and higher of features along with a better visual appeal on the former. And hence, the company decided to not proceed with these two motorcycles in terms of BS6 standards.

Stay tuned with us for more updates. For the latest auto news and reviews, subscribe to Express Drives YouTube channel.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.