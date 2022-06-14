Bajaj Chetak EV clocks 14,000 unit sales: 16,000 bookings in the pipeline

The sales of the Bajaj Chetak electric scooter have crossed the 14,000 mark while 16,000 bookings are in the pipeline. It is currently priced at Rs 1.47 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.

Bajaj Auto ventured into the electric mobility space in early 2020 with the launch of the Chetak electric scooter. The company recently inaugurated its new EV manufacturing plant at Akurdi in Pune wherein it revealed some interesting insights about Chetak’s growth. According to Bajaj Auto, the Chetak EV has clocked 14,000 unit sales while 16,000 bookings are in the pipeline.

Initially, the Chetak electric scooter was offered for sale in just two cities – Pune and Bengaluru. However, post the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the company has been expanding its network steadily, and currently, it is available in nearly 30 Indian cities. This Mumbai-based home-grown two-wheeler maker’s new EV plant under Chetak Technology Ltd. will have an annual production capacity of 5,00,000 units.

In terms of specifications, the Bajaj Chetak electric scooter gets a 3 kWh lithium-ion battery pack paired with a 3.8kW electric motor. It develops 16 Nm of peak torque and gets two riding modes, namely Eco and Sport. The Chetak is claimed to run up to 95 kilometres on a single charge in the Eco mode and up to 85 kilometres in the Sport mode.

This electric scooter has a top speed of 70 kmph. It is claimed to be fully juiced up in around 5 hours while a 25 per cent charge can be attained in 1 hour. Bajaj is also offering a warranty of 3-years or 50,000 km on its IP67-rated battery pack. The Bajaj Chetak electric scooter rivals the likes of the Ather 450X, TVS iQube, etc.

