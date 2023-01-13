Auto Expo 2023: Ultraviolette reveals F99 factory racing platform; Top speed 200kph

The standard Ultraviolette F77 produces 38.8bhp whereas the factory racing platform belts out 65bhp.

Bangalore-based electric vehicle startup Ultraviolette has given a glimpse of its factory racing platform with the F77 high-performance electric motorcycle. Touted as India’s first high-performance electric motorcycle, the F99 factory racing platform has been engineered to output maximum power from the powertrain without compromising safety ad it has resulted in a peak power output of 65 bhp and a top speed of over 200 kmph. According to the company, this will also be driving cutting-edge innovation in the EV motorcycle and the larger mobility space.

Comparatively, the standard Ultraviolette F77 produces 38.8bhp. The electric motorcycle is available in 2 variants – Standard and Recon available at a starting price of Rs. 3.80 lakh and Rs. 4.55 lakh respectively.

Speaking to Express Drives at the 2023 Auto Expo, Niraj Rajmohan, Co-founder and CTO of Ultraviolette said “The racing platform brings our association from aviation to the forefront. Our primary goal is to consistently deliver top-notch technology and a superior riding experience for customers, be it on the race track or on the roads.”

“Ultraviolette strongly believes in developing groundbreaking products for the world. The F77, India’s first high-performance electric motorcycle, was launched in November 2022 and is imagined, designed, and made in India for global markets. The F99 Factory Racing Platform is all set to break all barriers when it comes to electric motorsports in the two-wheeler segment with over 200 km/h top speed and 65 BHP peak power, along with other adaptations to deliver class-leading performance, he added.

