Ather Energy sells 6,479 e-scooters in June 2023: Sales decline by 57.5% MoM

Ather EV Sales June 2023: Ather Energy sold 6,479 electric scooters in India last month, recording a 57.5 percent MoM decline in sales. The company anticipated a drop in EV sales due to reduced FAME 2 subsidies and an increase in product prices.

Ather Energy has revealed its sales figures for the month of June 2023. This Bengaluru-based electric two-wheeler start-up managed to sell 6,479 units in India last month, recording a 100.5 percent YoY growth, thanks to a low base. However, on an MoM basis, the company’s sales declined by over 57 percent. The detailed report is mentioned in the table below.

Ather Energy June 2023 Sales: YoY and MoM comparison

Time period June’23 June’22 YoY Growth May’23 MoM Growth EV Sales 6,479 3,231 100.5% 15,256 -57.5%

Ather Energy sold 6,479 electric scooters in June 2023, recording a 100.5 percent YoY in growth but a 57.5 percent MoM decline in sales. The company anticipated a drop in EV sales due to reduced FAME 2 subsidies and an increase in product prices. In June 2022, its domestic sales stood at 3,231 units while in May this year, Ather managed to sell 15,256 units.

Here’s what the company said:

Commenting on the sales figures, Ravneet Singh Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy said, “In June’23, we delivered 6,479 units to our customers. The drop in numbers was expected, given the recent price increase on account of the lower FAME subsidy and consumers bringing their purchases forward into May. While the drop was slightly more than we’d anticipated, we remain optimistic about an industry bounce-back over the next 2-3 months.”

He further added, “We have always been of the view that the subsidy should be phased off gradually over time so that consumers can adjust to more realistic market prices. While it impacts short-term financials, this is certainly a step in the right direction from a long-term perspective. We also continued to expand our retail footprint across India and now have 131 Experience Centres in 90 cities.”

