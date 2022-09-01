Ather Energy rolls out 50,000 electric scooters in four years

Ather Energy has achieved the production milestone of 50,000 electric scooters within 50 months. The company’s best-selling e-scooter, 450X, is currently priced from Rs 1.39 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.

Bengaluru-based electric two-wheeler manufacturer, Ather Energy, has rolled out the 50,000th 450X from its manufacturing facility. The company has achieved the production milestone of 50,000 electric scooters within 50 months. Ather Energy’s best-selling e-scooter, the 450X, is now in its third-generation avatar and it is currently priced from Rs 1.39 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.

10K units: 35 months

20K units: 5 months

30K units: 5 months

40K units: 3 months

50K units: 2 months

60K units: ?

The journey to a million units 🤯 https://t.co/L9FaC5XOo5 — Tarun Mehta (@tarunsmehta) August 30, 2022

Ather Energy commenced its India operations in June 2018. While the production of the first 10,000 units took the company 35 months, the last 10,000 units in the run to 50,000 electric scooter milestones were done in just two months. This data was shared by Ather Energy’s Co-founder and CEO, Tarun Mehta, on his social media profiles.

Talking about the Ather 450X Gen 3, this electric scooter features a 3.7 kWh lithium-ion battery pack and its ARAI-certified range in ideal conditions is rated at 146 km per charge. Moreover, the True Range of the Ather 450X e-scooter is 105 km per charge. It gets a 6 kW electric motor that offers 26 Nm of peak torque.

The Ather 450X Gen 3 gets four riding modes – Smart Eco, Ride, Sport, and Warp. It rides on new 12-inch tubeless tyres from MRF. The new 450X gets a 7.0-inch touchscreen instrument cluster which is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 212 quad-core processor and gets 2 GB RAM plus 16 GB internal storage. It rivals the likes of the Ola S1 Pro, TVS iQube, etc.

