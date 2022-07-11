Aprilia SR Max250 HPE unveiled; Is India on the cards?

Aprilia SR Max250 HPE 250cc maxi-scooter unveiled. This is the more performance-oriented one with 26 bhp of power, but the question is, will it come to India?

Aprilia has unveiled the SR Max250 HPE maxi-scooter in China. As the name suggests, the ‘HPE’ suffix stands for High-Performance Edition, and the scooter features a more aggressive bodywork and a large windscreen compared to the standard model sold in China.

Powering the Aprilia SR Max250 is a 244cc, liquid-cooled single-0cylinde engine that makes 26 bhp and 22 Nm of torque. The scooter gets two ride modes: Eco and Sport, and features a traction control system as standard.

Equipment-wise, the Aprilia SR Max 250 HPE gets telescopic front suspension, gas-charged shocks at the rear, dual-channel ABS, a 7.0-inch TFT instrument cluster, disc brakes at both ends, and more. The maxi-scooter is well equipped in terms of hardware.

Now, the question is if it will make it to India? Currently, Aprilia sells the SR and SXR range in India, along with its range of other motorcycles. The motorcycles are sold as CBUs, while the scooters are built here, giving them a price advantage.

However, given that the Indian market is still new to the maxi-scooter segment, it is unlikely that the Italian two-wheeler manufacturer will bring the Aprilia SR Max250 or the Aprilia SR Max250 HPE here. Currently, Keeway has made its India entry with the Vieste 300i that makes 19 bhp with its single-cylinder engine and BMW sells the C 400 GT that makes 33 bhp but costs a whopping Rs 10.4 lakh, ex-showroom.