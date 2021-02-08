All-new Triumph Tiger 850 Sport to be launched in India tomorrow: Expected price, specs

The motorcycle will attract newbies as well as the experienced lot with its rider-friendly ergonomics. The motorcycle weighs just 192kg whereas the company says that the engine tractability will ensure a higher gear at a lower speed.

A couple of months ago, we were privy to the press conference wherein Triumph unveiled the Tiger 850 Sport globally. The officials did confirm that this Triumph is on its way to the Indian market real soon. Now that this is out of the way, Triumph India has revealed the date – February 9. The motorcycle will replace the 900. At least the base trims will be culled, making way for the more affordable 800. There is no change in the engine capacity, however, the tuning is lightly different – the 850 approaches a much more accessible performance bracket. This 3-cylinder engine makes 85hp of power and 82Nm – lower than the 900 by 10hp/5Nm. The gearbox is a slip and assist 6-speed unit. A quickshifter will be part of the accessories bin though. Speaking of which, there are more than 100 genuine accessories on offer.

The motorcycle will attract newbies as well as the experienced lot with its rider-friendly ergonomics. The motorcycle weighs just 192kg whereas the company says that the engine tractability will ensure a higher gear at a lower speed. There are two ride modes on offer – Rain and Road. Traction control and dual-channel ABS with switchable configuration is being offered. The same braking hardware as the 900 is also being used. There are alloys on both ends – might limit the motorcycle to on-road use – 19-inch in the front and 18 at the rear.

Now, the TFT instrumentation is much more descriptive and should have good visbility even in broad daylight. At the global unveil, it was discussed that this motorcycle will be pushed as an affordable offering and an entry-point to the Tiger stables. This is before the 675cc variant appears later. We believe, and for a good reason, that the new Triumph Tiger 850 Sport price in India will start from Rs 9.5 lakh onwards, making it a value-for-money-proposition.

