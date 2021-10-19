All-New Bajaj Pulsar 250F officially teased: Launch on 28th October

Bajaj Auto has officially teased the upcoming all-new Bajaj Pulsar 250F on its social media handles. The new quarter-litre Pulsar motorcycle will be launched in India on October 28, 2021.

Bajaj Auto is celebrating the glorious twenty years of the Pulsar brand in India. The first Pulsar motorcycle was launched in India in the year 2001 and over the years, the Pulsar brand has re-defined the affordable sports motorcycling segment in India. Now, after twenty years, the company is all set to launch the biggest Pulsar motorcycle ever. The all-new Bajaj Pulsar 250 series will be launched in India on October 28, 2021. Ahead of the official launch, the company has teased the semi-faired Pulsar 250F in the latest video on its official social media handles.

The new Bajaj Pulsar 250 has been spied on test in India innumerable times and so we have some hints as to how these new motorcycles will look like. The quarter-litre Bajaj Pulsar series will have two motorcycles, a naked streetfighter, and a semi-faired one that might be called the Pulsar 250F. Both the motorcycles will get an all-LED projector headlamp with LED DRLs, an LED taillamp, and even LED turn indicators. Bajaj’s latest official teaser video also hints that the Pulsar 250F might get an all-digital instrument cluster, stubby exhaust, and belly pan.

Watch Video | Bajaj Pulsar 250’s Official Teaser:

The powertrain details of the upcoming Pulsar 250 series aren’t yet known to us. However, one can expect the motorcycle to be powered by a revamped version of the Dominar 250’s motor. The new quarter-litre Pulsar motorcycles will get telescopic forks at the front and a gas-charged Nitrox mono-shock absorber at the rear. For braking duties, they will be getting disc brakes at either end and one can expect these motorcycles to get a dual-channel anti-lock braking system.

The all-new Bajaj Pulsar 250 series will be launched in India on October 28, 2021. Bajaj is officially teasing it as the biggest Pulsar yet. The upcoming new Bajaj Pulsar 250 might be priced in India from Rs 1.40 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. The naked version will rival the likes of the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V, Yamaha FZ 25, etc. while the semi-faired version won’t have any direct rivals in the country. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

